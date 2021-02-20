'One is too many': Go Red for Women being held online this year

“After the survivor and other stories, we’ll ask people if they will donate to the American Heart Association for the research,” Lamm said. “Right now with everything going on with COVID and the relationship it has with heart disease, it’s vital that we continue with the education and that we don’t skip a year ... The life-saving, the fundraising are more important than ever.”

The important part of the event, besides raising money for the American Heart Association, will be spreading information on heart disease. Lamm noted that 80% of heart-related issues are preventable.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States. Some women have no symptoms of heart disease, the CDC website states, but others may have pain or discomfort in the chest; pain in the neck, jaw or throat; or pain in the upper abdomen or back.

"Raising awareness and encouraging women to know the facts about their heart health is important,” said Lisa Perrin, event chair and manager of cardiopulmonary rehabilitation at CCH, in a provided statement. “I see women on a daily basis who are recovering from cardiovascular diseases. Go Red for Women helps women learn about their risk factors and the steps they can take to lower their chances of developing heart disease.”