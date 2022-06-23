One more time: Columbus native receives second double lung transplant

Breathing is something many can consider easy and automatic. For 34-year-old Columbus native Trent Allsman, it became a luxury in 2020.

Trent's wife Abbie Allsman said that every day activities for Trent had become a struggle, with his lungs operating at approximately 20% of their ability. This was especially difficult for him and his family as this was the second time it had happened.

"It's the difference between taking trash out and not being able to, playing with his cat, jumping on the trampoline at his brother’s house, even going to the zoo and walking around became difficult," Abbie said.

Trent initially had issues in 2016 due to Cystic Fibrosis (CF), a disease he has had since birth that causes his body to improperly process mucus, sweat and digestive fluids, Trent's mother Pati Hurt said.

His lungs were so heavily damaged by the disease that he had to have a double lung transplant, with some help from the Children's Organ Transplant Association (COTA).

COTA's name implies they only deal with children's transplants, but Pati said the organization assists those who have CF their whole lives, starting when they are children or young adults.

"What COTA does is follow CF patients all through life. They started when he was a child, because many CF patients have to have transplants at some point," Pati said.

Abbie said the community support in Lincoln, where they now live was incredible. They put small coin boxes in public areas to help alleviate some of the costs of surgery, as well as a benefit auction.

"It was just incredible. The benefit raised almost $5,000 and I think the coin boxes were around $1,000. It was just a community outpouring of support," Abbie said.

COTA participants set a fundraising goal with the organization, and money is added to an account either by deposit or by donation through the organization's website.

"They make that amount available to us for medical expenses. We submit bills to them and they pay directly to the biller," Abbie explained.

Trent recovered from the transplant well and was able to return to his normal schedule, until 2020. Trent contracted COVID-19, and his immune system began to reject the lungs he had had for several years.

"His lungs went into very heavy rejection. They tried everything they had. He had to undergo photopheresis treatment, that deactivates white blood cells so they don't attack his lungs, twice a week," Pati added.

Matt Allsman, Trent's brother, said the hospital tried many things, but none really stuck too well.

"This was the original COVID-19, and they didn't really know how it was going to affect transplanted organs, so they threw everything out there at it," Matt said.

Fortunately, Trent was able to get a transplant and the surgery began June 22. This time around, his family said, they know what to prepare for. Abbie said the news that he could go into surgery was incredibly exciting.

"I was just elated, ecstatic. My heart dropped down into my stomach, my mouth went dry. It was wonderful," Abbie said.

As a double lung transplant is costly, COTA and the family will hold a benefit at a Columbus business, courtesy of family friend Tim Long. Long, owner of Shenanigans Bar at 3808 23rd St. E, will host a benefit for Trent on July 16.

Long has been a friend of the family for some time and sound guy for Trent's stepfather Steve Hurt's band, Thudwink.

"Tim was like a DJ, he trained himself to be the best soundman," Steve said.

Music is a family interest, Steve added, as he and Matt will play in several of the bands at the event. Steve said while Trent doesn't play in a band, he loves to sing, especially karaoke.

"Trent's always liked to sing. They told him it's good exercise for his lungs, and he ran a karaoke thing in Lincoln. We'd all be home, I could play the guitar and he'd sing some of our songs," Steve said.

