One of Nebraska’ greatest resources -- dirt

In biology and in nature, often times it is easy to overlook all the things that are going on below the ground surface. For a good part of my career I have been involved with small mammal studies, starting with UNL’s Mead Experimental Station looking at small mammal use of different grassland species and habitat types and have had studies similar up to a year ago.

Those efforts took me further to working with small mammals at the University of Montana in the zoology department (I would have rather worked with grizzly bears!). But, oh well. Since then, we have trapped mammals that live in the dirt in four Great Plains states and seen a variety of little, furry creatures most never see. Obviously deer mice make the number one spot, but we have also seen and studied prairie dogs, meadow voles, hispid pocket mice, 13-lined ground squirrels, masked and short tailed shrews, meadow jumping mice and several others. When these animals burrow they help bring soil to the surface and mix it more thoroughly.

Fishermen know earthworms are prevalent and dig in soil that is found to be moist and loose. Earthworms burrow through soils, mixing organics with minerals as they go, and aerating the soil. Some earthworms pull leaves from the forest floor into their burrows, called “middens,” enriching the soil. As many as 4,000 worms can live in an acre of soil, depending on where you are at.

Ants and other insects (many are beetles-topic of another day) are found in the subsurface as well. They create a matrix of tunnels and construct mounds, mixing soils and bringing up subsurface soils in the process. In their foraging process, they also gather vegetation into their mounds, which, as a result, become rich in organic matter fertilizing the soil around us.

The animals and life forms we can’t see are the ones most prevalent. In fact, more life forms live below the surface of the ground than live above. Those soil dwellers include bacteria, fungi and algae which all utilize flora and fauna remains as a nutrient source. This important process provides humus which is a key organic component to the soil. This decomposition is an important process in ecosystem nutrient recycling.

Bacteria are the most abundant life form in most soils and are responsible for the decay of the residue from crops, forests and grasslands. Some bacteria are the work engines that convert ammonia found in the soil to nitrogen which is critical to plant growth. One gram of soil can produce a few million to several billion microorganisms which is astounding to me. Algae are numerous on the surfaces of moist soil. Plankton, like rotifers, are also present in moist soils.

As my ecosystem knowledge has advanced over the years, I have become more and more interested in fungal growth in the ecosystem. Fungi, especially their mycelium (fungal root system) which permeates the soil column in a way more than any of us could ever imagine, provide unique nutrient utilization benefits. These fascinating organisms range from several celled fungi to the expression of a large wild fruiting body we see growing in the woods when we are mushroom hunting in the spring. Fungi are incredible at decomposing a greater variety of organic compounds more so than bacteria.

As agriculture has replaced native grasses like big and little bluestem along with Indian grass, shallow-rooted crops have taken their place. Native plant roots have been found below 30 inches up 15 feet deep. For a long time, deep roots in native plants were thought to be adaptations for increased water absorption. Recent evidence indicates otherwise. These remnant root masses may have provided a niche for more moisture (even during drought) to be retained, to allow for more fungal and microbiological processes to continue.

Man’s impacts seem to provide good opportunities to ask the right questions about how things work in nature. Good luck Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. It is nice to cheer for anything Nebraska-related in football!

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.

