'One of the lucky ones': Moser talks COVID recovery, 2021 Legislative Session

Things haven’t quite been the same since state Sen. Mike Moser on Jan. 6 returned to the Nebraska State Capitol in downtown Lincoln for the start of the 2021 Legislative Session.
Although the session has been running smoothly, he acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic’s presence is apparent. There are sneeze guards between all of the senators and a little more buffer between them all than in the past. One also can’t help but notice that many of the senators are wearing face masks.
“COVID has had its effects on everything we do, but not necessarily changing our decisions. We’re just having to be careful about not spreading the virus,” said Moser, R-Columbus. “It’s a little more difficult when you can’t see a person’s face to judge how they’re reacting to things. In a perfect world, it would be better to see their faces, but we understand the risks of open communication and we’re adapting as best we can.”
Moser has no qualms about having to adapt to COVID-times. He knows firsthand the virus is no laughing matter, having contracted it last May. At that time, Moser said he easily became winded and it began becoming difficult to catch his breath. He quickly went to Columbus Community Hospital, where it was confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19. On Mother’s Day, Moser was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He spent five weeks there under medical care until getting released on June 13.
“It was hard to get my breath, I had a cough. It was hard to feel comfortable,” Moser recalled. “I’m pretty much 100 percent now, but there are a few issues here or there that remind me. My oxygen was at 52% when I went to the emergency room, and it was at 97% when I went to my latest checkup. I made a pretty good recovery; I’m one of the lucky ones that got through it.”
Despite recovering, Moser’s stance on the seriousness of the virus hasn’t changed. He said the number of positive cases rising in Platte County and throughout Nebraska in the last seven months has been concerning.
“I think it’s a serious problem, or worse than it was than when I first got it,” Moser said. “Obviously, it’s more prevalent in the community right now, and not contracting it is just as important as ever. It’s not anything you want to take a chance with. If you can help it and take precautions, you should take those.”
The virus isn’t the only thing that has weighed on state senators’ minds lately, though. The same day they returned to Lincoln for the start of the new Legislative Session, throngs of people stormed the U.S. Capitol. The violent attack on the 117th U.S. Congress resulted in at least five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer.
“That was an unfortunate situation. I’m glad they were able to get things back to normal and I’m sorry to see people lose their lives,” Moser said. “That’s not the way we should express our political beliefs.”
Moser said he’s looking to move forward and has hope the country can do the same as a new president takes over the White House.
“It will be interesting to see how President Biden chooses to govern. I hope he takes a moderate view of governing the United States. We’re going to have to abide by the administration and present our views,” he said. “Biden won the election so we have to respect the fact that he won the Electoral College and that it gave him enough votes to be president. We will do the best we can to work with him to represent our views, Conservative views, which are most of Nebraskans’ views.”
Although the session has only just begun, Moser said he’s optimistic about what will occur after a productive couple of weeks so far. There is a mix of returning senators and several new ones, so he expects there to be a lot of discussion on various issues.
Several community leaders in eastern Nebraska back in December signed and delivered a letter to state senators asking for the completion of the Nebraska Expressway System, which has been in the works for 32 years.
Passed by the legislature in 1988, initial plans for the project included expanding 600 miles of two-lane traffic to a four-lane highway. The emphasis was placed on Highway 30 connecting Columbus to Fremont, Highway 275 connecting Norfolk to Fremont and Highway 81 connecting York to Columbus. Moser said he has and will continue to be a proponent of those highways getting completed, noting he appreciated the letter being sent to multiple state senators and believes it will help bring the issue to the forefront.
“The most important issue so far has been completing Highway 30 from Rogers to Fremont. That’s been in the works for a long time but the deadline keeps getting pushed back, so we’re working on potential legislation so that it’s prioritized,” said Moser, who switched from the Agriculture and General Affairs committees to the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee this year.
He referenced the Build Nebraska Act, which was passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2011. BNA is a 20-year funding mechanism that reassigned 1/4 of 1 cent of the existing general state sales tax receipts to state and local highways, roads and streets. The majority of it, 85%, goes to the Nebraska Department of Transportation for expansion and reconstruction of the Expressway system and federally designated High Priority Corridors, construction of new highways and other high priority projects for the State Highway System.
These funds first became available in the fall of 2013 and were estimated to generate $1.2 billion over the 20-year period, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The Act also directs funding (15% of the total) to counties and municipalities for road and street purposes, distributed by formula.
“We need to put together a schedule. We need to be sure to talk to the Department of Transportation, see when these projects are scheduled to be done and see if anything can be done and somehow see if we can move projects along," Moser stressed.
Moser isn’t on the Revenue Committee but noted he is interested in its efforts to improve upon property taxes. He said LB1107, which boosted the Property Tax Credit Cash Fund when it was passed last session, is an improvement but that “there is still a long way to go to get property taxes down to where they should be.”
Moser has other items he hopes can be addressed this session. Residents will have the chance to hear from him when he joins the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce at noon on Feb. 12 for his latest “Legislative Update and Forum.”
“There are general attributes we look for in our politicians and, in today’s environment, there are specifically two that come to mind: Honesty and active listening …” Chamber President Jeanne Schieffer said. “(The Legislative Update and Forums) give (Moser) the opportunity to explain the bills as introduced or debated in hearings, how they may affect us locally, and why he may vote one way or another.
“He listens to the questions posed from his constituents and is honest in his rationale.”
Moser, who represents District 22 that encompasses Platte and parts of Colfax and Stanton counties, said people can also feel free to reach out to him at his office at 402-471-2715 with any comments or concerns. He said it’s imperative senators stay focused on the projects that matter to people in their districts.
As for COVID-19, he’s just trying to push forward and focus on what lies ahead.
“I’m incredibly lucky to have recovered,” Moser said. “I’m grateful to all of the people who sent their prayers.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.