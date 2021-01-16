'One of the lucky ones': Moser talks COVID recovery, 2021 Legislative Session

“It was hard to get my breath, I had a cough. It was hard to feel comfortable,” Moser recalled. “I’m pretty much 100 percent now, but there are a few issues here or there that remind me. My oxygen was at 52% when I went to the emergency room, and it was at 97% when I went to my latest checkup. I made a pretty good recovery; I’m one of the lucky ones that got through it.”

Despite recovering, Moser’s stance on the seriousness of the virus hasn’t changed. He said the number of positive cases rising in Platte County and throughout Nebraska in the last seven months has been concerning.

“I think it’s a serious problem, or worse than it was than when I first got it,” Moser said. “Obviously, it’s more prevalent in the community right now, and not contracting it is just as important as ever. It’s not anything you want to take a chance with. If you can help it and take precautions, you should take those.”

The virus isn’t the only thing that has weighed on state senators’ minds lately, though. The same day they returned to Lincoln for the start of the new Legislative Session, throngs of people stormed the U.S. Capitol. The violent attack on the 117th U.S. Congress resulted in at least five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer.