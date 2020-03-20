Jeremy Moss said he is one of the lucky ones.
While most other area farmers were hit hard by last year's catastrophic flooding that cost the state over $1 billion in damages, Moss's small farming operation was left mostly unscathed.
A year later, he said things are nearly back to 100%, but he still remembers the struggles he and his fellow farmers endured as the floodwaters pushed into Fremont and the surrounding area last March.
"The biggest struggle was just getting through it," Moss said. "Everything was late. It was muddy and always raining."
Moss runs a small, 300-acre farming operation with his father-in-law as a side business. He grows primarily soybeans and corn, sometimes experimenting with some cattle on the side.
"I really enjoy doing it," he said. "I hope to make money once in a while."
He said farming is supposed to be quiet and peaceful. He usually turns off his phone, jumps into one of his small tractors and disconnects from the world for a couple of hours.
That wasn't the case last March.
As the flooding took its toll, Moss remembered spending many days volunteering his time to pull vehicles out of the road after getting stuck on its muddy surface.
He also spent time clearing out debris for those who had been hit harder than him.
Moss said that while many of the farmers who were affected would simply put their heads down and got back to work trying to rebuild, he could see how hard the flooding had hit them.
"You could see the struggle in their eyes," he said. "They did the best they could with it."
Moss's home was just feet away from being hit with floodwaters. By the time he and his family evacuated to stay at a friend's cabin in Lake Ventura, Moss said the water was just two feet from entering his basement.
"The flood took me 100% by surprise," he said. "It was very close to entering the house."
Moss's family of five children and his wife, Angie, were displaced for a month after floodwater found its way into the family's well.
Angie said she and her family were lucky to have known someone willing to house them during the time. While the lakeside home was beautiful, she said everyone in the family was itching to return to the home that had been theirs for the past 17 years.
"It throws you off. Mostly it was the kids wondering when we could go home," Angie said. "Realizing that we were fortunate enough for somewhere to go, I think it was a lot of feeling more grateful that we had someplace to be. The people who let us stay there were so selfless."
She said her biggest job during that time was to make sure her children's lives were as normal as possible. She said getting her kids to school while a blown-out bridge impeded their normal commute to Arlington Public Schools was difficult.
"Luckily our school in Arlington made a huge effort to make sure everyone had a way to and from school," she said.
Jeremy distinctly remembered feeling sick to his stomach when he finally returned home a month after he was forced to evacuate. He wasn't sure if the water had found its way into his home.
"I stayed up all night not knowing, wondering if we were going to have to rebuild," he said.
When he walked down the steps to his basement, he was hit with an overwhelming sense of relief as his basement was left untouched.
"I had a good surprise," Jeremy said.
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton remembers seeing firsthand the effects of last year's flooding. Specifically, he remembers large areas of land that cover the stretch of road from Fremont to Omaha caked in sand from the rivers.
"If you drove around between here and Omaha and all of the land along the Elkhorn, that's where you saw the massive piles of sand," he said. "Those fields raised good crop for years. It was just phenomenal the amount of sand. I remember one farmer telling me it would cost five years of yield to move sand."
He said there are some fields in Dodge County that were severely affected by last year's flooding and will likely be dealing with its aftermath for years to come.
"There are more impacted fields than others," he said. "The severely impacted fields that have sand in topsoil, there's no way there will be very good yields in them for a long time."
When Jeremy looks back at the previous year's flooding, he often wonders why he got so lucky while so many of his friends and neighbors were hit hard.
"I ask 'why was I spared,'" he said. "We were just lucky."
One of those people who weren't spared lived right next to Jeremy and his family.
Steve Pierce's home was nearly a foot above previous record flood stages, but last March's floodwaters surpassed that mark by about two feet.
It left the majority of his home destroyed. While he said the main floor remained mostly undamaged, around six-to-seven feet of water filled his basement. On top of that, Pierce lost his hot tub, deck and his boat floated fifteen yards downstream before it filled with water.
His wife's newly purchased vehicle was also filled with water up to the steering wheel.
"It was pretty much destroyed," he said.
Pierce said he was the type of person who reacts quickly, so by the next weekend after the floods he was already working on repairing the air and heating in his home.
During that time, he noticed that the foundation had shifted during the flooding.
"I started doing the math and found that fixing everything up wouldn’t really do much good since it wouldn't do anything to put it above flood level," Pierce said.
Pierce and his wife decided that they would have to tear down the home and start from scratch.
"It was more economical for us to take everything down," he said. "For time sake, we decided to go with a modular home."
For some time, Pierce was worried that his family would be forced to move away. He said he remembers telling Jeremy that he might be forced to move vividly.
"Jeremy came down and I told him about it and he was near moved to tears that we weren’t coming back," Pierce said. "He wanted us back and would do anything to make sure that we were back."
Jeremy did just that. Pierce said he was an invaluable friend and resource as the family looked to recover and rebuild. He brought dumpsters to Pierce's home and helped cut down 5-6 days of work into just eight hours with the help of a crew.
"We ended up filling like three dumpsters with personal belongings and property," he said. "Everything was shot."
Pierce said the help he received from Jeremy went above and beyond what he expected.
"When it came time when I needed help, he was there," he said. "He’s a spot on guy. He’s one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. He’ll do whatever he can to help you out."
A year later, Pierce said the home is livable. There are a few small projects and tweaks he still needs to complete, but he's happy where he is. Compared to the camper that he and his wife spent the summer in, the modular home is a mansion.
All in all, Pierce said the project cost around $180,000. He took out money from his retirement account and money from donations and loans covered the rest.
He said the setback will likely delay his retirement by three years, but it was worth it to remain in the area.
"I don’t hate working so that’s good," Pierce said.
Pierce said Jeremy was one of the main reasons his family was able to stay where they are now. The selflessness his neighbor showed is something Pierce will never forget.
"He’s one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. He’ll do whatever he can to help you out," he said. "I love my neighbors and if I need something they’re right there."
