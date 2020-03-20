One of the lucky ones

He also spent time clearing out debris for those who had been hit harder than him.

Moss said that while many of the farmers who were affected would simply put their heads down and got back to work trying to rebuild, he could see how hard the flooding had hit them.

"You could see the struggle in their eyes," he said. "They did the best they could with it."

Moss's home was just feet away from being hit with floodwaters. By the time he and his family evacuated to stay at a friend's cabin in Lake Ventura, Moss said the water was just two feet from entering his basement.

"The flood took me 100% by surprise," he said. "It was very close to entering the house."

Moss's family of five children and his wife, Angie, were displaced for a month after floodwater found its way into the family's well.

Angie said she and her family were lucky to have known someone willing to house them during the time. While the lakeside home was beautiful, she said everyone in the family was itching to return to the home that had been theirs for the past 17 years.