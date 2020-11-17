ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: CPS superintendent talks district's latest COVID model

“Going to this schedule is to not diminish or decrease the spread of the virus. It’s about keeping our kids in school four days a week where we know they’re in a safe environment,” Loeffelholz said, noting the virus being spread in district buildings isn’t the problem and that more people are quarantining due to situations that come about in their lives outside of school.

The superintendent stressed the importance of parents and students continuing to take proper precautions in and outside of school, including daily home screening like temperature checks.

“We know that in-person learning is the best way for students to learn and the best option for their social-emotional well-being. We believe that with this hybrid plan, along with our community committing to the 3 C’s outlined by the governor and state health professionals, that we can continue to stay in school,” he said, noting his admiration for CPS teachers, administrators and other staff for their efforts in meeting and overcoming challenges.

The three c’s to avoid are crowded places, close contacts and confined spaces, according to Ricketts.