Online library services spiked during COVID-19 closure

Columbus Public Library Director Karen Connell said library e-book and e-audiobook use changes from month to month. But during the time the building was closed, Connell noted, e-book and e-audiobook uses went up by 400 or 500 checkouts. Checkouts in this instance generally mean the number of downloads for e-books and/or the number of holds.

“In January we had about 2,500. In February it went down to 2,200. March went back up to 2,500 and then April went to 2,900. May was 2,800. June was 2,700. So they’re higher than normal,” Connell said.

Use of electronic services like tutor.com, Mango Languages, digital magazines, video streaming and music downloads also went up at the Columbus library.

“I would say the average is between 800 and 900 uses and for March it was about 1,100 and in April it was not quite 1,200,” Connell said.

Columbus wasn’t an anomaly, either. Online services were in high demand from new users statewide.