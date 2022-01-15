Open house held for Columbus Surgery Center

Roughly seven months after Columbus Community Hospital announced the acquisition of the Columbus Surgery Center, an open house was held Thursday afternoon for the center’s renovations.

“(It’s) just general renovation we did to the facility to make it more comfortable for our patients and a more inviting environment to take care of our patients like they always have been here at the surgery center,” CCH Vice President of Ancillary Services Keith Luedders said.

The renovations at the surgery center, 3772 43rd Ave. Suite B in Columbus, are minor cosmetically – such as new flooring – but the majority of it are things that cannot really be seen by the general public. Other changes include electrical upgrades and paint.

“The biggest thing was the HVAC system,” added Billi Jo Benson, the administrator of the Columbus Surgery Center. “We finished off a huge storage room… -- a sterile storage room -- and that was big too. We were running out of room and we needed it.”

The surgery center has been serving people in the Columbus area since 2007. It was opened by general ophthalmologist Peter Diedrichsen. The facility provides an array of treatment services.

“We do basically ophthalmology procedures. We also do endoscopy so that'd be like colonoscopies … and then we also do pain injections,” Benson said.

Diedrichsen continues to work at both the surgery center and Eye Physicians PC, which has several locations including one in Columbus. The surgery center and Columbus Eye Physicians PC are located at 3772 43rd Ave., with the physician office in the north part of the building and the center on the south side.

“It's exciting,” Benson said of Thursday’s open house. “It's good for people to actually know where we are. Because it seems like we're kind of hidden back here. I was excited to have the open house just so that people could see where we were at.”

Luedders noted that things will continue to stay as they are at Columbus Surgery Center.

“There's a great staff here to start with. They've always done a good job and continue to do so,” Luedders said. “After the Columbus Community Hospital acquisition, it's going well.”

CCH announced the acquisition of the surgery center in June 2021. At that time, CCH President and CEO Michael Hansen had said the hospital had been talking about acquiring the facility for a number of years.

"When we acquire practices, our goal has always been to try to keep people whole as much as possible. That is exactly what we're going to be doing. You won't see any changes in terms of the staff, except they will now be CCH employees and have our benefits package," Hansen told the Telegram last June.

CCH also acquired Columbus Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic, Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic, Columbus General Surgery and North Central Radiology, the Telegram reported in June.

Last month, the hospital took over ownership of Columbus Cancer Care in order to better reach its goal of offering an integrated cancer care concept.

“That was one of the steps that we can take to begin to move down that path of integrating our cancer services for Columbus Community Hospital…” Luedders told the Telegram in December. “We feel that this is an opportunity to bring things under one umbrella and work on things more effectively that way.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

