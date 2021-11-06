Opening a new chapter: Longtime Columbus barber retiring, selling business

The best part about the past 22 years of Rick Hurner’s 47-year career as a barber has been the freedom of owning his own shop and seeing generations of clients coming through the door.

But, Hurner’s business – Haircuts by R.H., 3036 33rd Ave. in Columbus – will see new ownership with his retirement at the end of December. Heidi Evans is purchasing the shop and it will be renamed Heidi’s Barbershop.

Hurner was previously a partner at a different haircutting business but has been on his own for the past several years. He has one chair in his shop as he’s the sole barber.

“I love my job,” he said, noting the satisfaction he gets from putting his key into the front door each day. “I don’t want to quit cutting hair because … I enjoy my job and I’ve enjoyed my clients. The last 22 years of having this place by myself has been the best.”

Hurner is retiring so that he can spend more time with his family, including his 11-year-old grandson. He’s already moved to Papillion where he can be closer to his loved ones.

“This whole last year I’ve taken Saturdays off,” Hurner said. “I missed out on a lot of money but I’d give up twice the money I’ve given up this year already to take those Saturdays off and watch that little 11-year-old running across the soccer field yelling ‘Papa, did you see that? Papa, did you see that?’ You can’t replace that.”

Making a connection with clients is what Hurner said he loves about barbering.

“When somebody doesn’t feel good in how they look and you do their hair and they walk out with a big smile on their face and they’re happy with what you’ve done with their hair, that itself is enough thank you to me,” Hurner said.

Evans also noted the unique relationship that takes place between a barber and their customer. She’s been cutting hair for 19 years herself and will be coming from a different shop to take over Hurner’s business.

“I love being a barber,” Evans said. “You get close with your clients, and I’m looking forward to meeting all of Rick’s clients.”

With there only being one barber at the shop, more privacy can be given to clients. In typical haircutting salons, there are multiple clients and hairstylists talking at once, both Hurner and Evans noted.

“I’m finding that out from the customers that I’m leaving, they want to stay here with Heidi with a small shop,” Hurner added. “They enjoy the smaller shop with the quiet.”

It’s also a mutually beneficial relationship, with clients sometimes just needing to talk about what’s on their mind while sometimes a customer will notice when their barber is having a bad day and cheer them up.

Hurner also said he’s seen some of his clients grow up throughout the 47 years he’s done hair.

“I’m on third generations of families which I’ve enjoyed immensely. I’ve really enjoyed doing the dads’ hair, the sons’ hair and the grandsons’ hair,” he said. “They can go off to college and come back and be a lawyer and now their son’s in grade school. …I’ve got a couple of families like that.”

Hurner got his start in barbering straight out of high school. He said he really liked the barber he had and decided to pursue that same career.

As for Evans her journey was more nontraditional. She said she found herself divorced with three sons to care for and she needed a way to support her family while also having the flexibility to be available for her family. Some of her friends told her to go back to school to cut hair, she said.

“That’s what I did and I never looked back,” Evans added.

Those who stop by Haircuts by R.H. will already notice some changes.

“Rick was nice enough to let me get my signs up, because I’m coming from another shop (my clients) will know where I’m going. We’ve had a couple stop in,” Evans said.

Although Hurner is looking forward to spending more time with his family, he said it’s still hard for him to leave the business.

“It’s tough for me to walk away from something that I’ve enjoyed doing so much,” Hurner said.

“Come give (Heidi) a try, she’s willing to learn.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

