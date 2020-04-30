Oppliger enjoying work as animal control officer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the fairly new animal control officer at the Columbus Police Department, Michelle Oppliger helps keep the community safe by reuniting lost pets with their owners and ensuring that city ordinances are being followed.

“Basically my duties are to make sure that any animals that are running loose go back to their owners, that the dogs we do have are up to date on their licensing and vaccinations, make sure the citizens are following the ordinances here in town when it comes to animals and just helping people out,” Oppliger said.

Residents also contact animal control when licensing exotic pets which commonly include hedgehogs, bearded dragons, snakes such as pythons, parrots and tortoiseshell turtles.

When Oppliger is unable to find an animal’s owner, a 72-hour notice is posted.

“Within an hour it is brought to the Paws and Claws Adoption Center, where shelter employees will post the pet’s photo on social media in hopes of finding an owner.

“Within an hour of the dog coming in during the day hours, Paws and Claws is very good about getting a picture on social media, trying to find an owner for the dog,” Oppliger said. “If we do not have an owner by the 72-hour mark, the dog will then get vet-checked and put up for adoption.”