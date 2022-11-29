Optimist Club of Columbus hands out awards to 6 high school seniors

All of the high school seniors receiving appreciation awards from the Optimist Club of Columbus had one thing in common – they’re well-rounded kids.

Bob Stachura of the Optimist Club said the awards, which go to a male and female student at each of the three school districts in Columbus, were started a number of years ago.

The teens are nominated and those who select the recipients are looking for qualities that go behind being a straight-A student, Stachura said.

“They want to know how much you're involved with the community and in the schools and involved (in) outside participation, in your church. They want a real broad student,” he added.

“They’ve (this year’s recipients) all got excellent grades and they participate in everything, I was trying to figure out when they can study. They're all going to major colleges, and you look several years down the road and they turn out good in their communities or leadership roles. It would be nice to get them all back to Columbus.”

All of the students received awards at a recent Optimist Club meeting held at the Hy-Vee club room fit that criteria, Stachura said.

“This has been going on for a long time, we've done this in Columbus for a long time. We also provide food for them and their parents,” he said.

The teens who received awards were Ellie Thompson and Elijah Moser of Columbus High, Jonathan Flores and Sidney Jaixen of Lakeview and Claire Rickert and Jack Faust of Scotus.

Additionally, Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley presented a proclamation designating Youth Appreciation Week; the Optimist Club hands out awards during that week.

Thompson is a three-sport athlete and is involved in CHS 101, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, student council and a leadership committee of the student council, C-Club and BIONIC. Her hobbies and interests include swimming, watching movies, baking and spending time with friends and family. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney to major in biology with the goal of eventually becoming a pediatrician.

Moser takes part in cross country (runner for three years and manager for one year), is the basketball manager and is involved in marching band, yearbook, CHS 101, National Honor Society, Striv and Discoverer AnchorLines. His hobbies and interests include sports and multimedia. He hopes to study sports communication at UNK and minor in multimedia and/or journalism.

Jaixen is involved in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Future Farmers of America (FFA), National Honor Society, student council, speech and 4-H, and she’s a student athletic trainer. She’s also done soccer, bowling and Habitat for Humanity of Columbus. Her volunteerism history includes the Columbus Rescue Mission, assisting the athletic trainer at various sporting events, a local food pantry, youth wrestling tournaments and picking up trash along Highway 81. She plans to attend either the University of Nebraska-Lincoln or Kansas State University and major in communications then go to law school.

Flores has been involved in basketball, FBLA, student council, FFA, speech, soccer and bowling. His volunteerism efforts include taking part in Revolution, the Columbus Rescue Mission and being a PRE teacher at St. Bonaventure. He plans on majoring in international business at other the University of Nebraska-Omaha or UNL and then attending law school.

Faust has been involved in football, basketball and baseball all four years of high school. He’s a member of student council and is a National Honor Society officer, and he’s in the top 10% of his class. He was selected for Male Lifter of the Year last school year. He hopes to attend UNK or UNO to pursue a career in physical therapy.

Rickert is a member of gold, soccer, HOSA, Campus Ministry, National Honor Society, Mock Trial, Shepherd’s Program and Leadership Club. She serves as EMHS and lecturer for school Masses, is the photo editor for journalism, and is currently senior class officer. She wants to major in biochemistry at UNO or UNK and then attend medical school.

Optimist Club of Columbus President Dale Rosendahl noted the impact that Optimist Clubs make in their respective communities, there are roughly 2,500 different chapters around the world.

“Our mission statement is to provide hope and positive vision and bring out the best in youth, our community and ourselves. We do that through volunteering, doing various projects,” Rosendahl said.

On the state level, that’s completed through scholarships, speech and writing contests, programs for kids that are deaf and hard of hearing, a junior golf program and other efforts.

Locally, Rosendahl said, the Optimist Club of Columbus funds scholarships and donates regularly to about 40 or 50 different service or charitable organizations.

Service clubs in general are seeing decreased membership, he added.

“I think we could really benefit from some renewal and more interaction with friends and family and people in the community,” Rosendahl said.