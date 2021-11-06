Optimist Club of Columbus has goal to help, honor local youth

Editor's note: Each week, the Columbus Telegram will be profiling a local service organization to highlight what each group does for the community.

Since Optimist International’s inception, the organization has made an effort to help the youth and Columbus’ local club is no exception.

Optimist Club of Columbus has a plethora of activities and programs to target students in the area, said Bob Stachura, who’s on the local club’s board of directors and serves as Youth Appreciation committee chairman.

“Our whole thing is about the youth,” he said. “We do all kinds of youth things. We do Easter egg hunts. We do punt, pass and kick competitions. Also, if a kid has cancer, we’ll donate money so the parents can have gas money (for appointments). Everything is orientated on youth. … All the money we raise goes back to youth projects.”

The local Optimist Club will honor students during its noon meeting on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Dusters, 2804 13th St. At the event, a student from Lakeview, Columbus and Scotus Central Catholic high schools will be recognized.

The teenagers are selected based on their involvement in school, work, church, community and family activities, Stachura said. He added the honor doesn’t necessarily go to the student with the highest GPA.

As part of the festivities, the Optimist Club had the week of Nov. 8-12 dedicated as Youth Appreciation Week. During the Columbus City Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Jim Bulkley read a proclamation about the week.

The proclamation, in part, reads: “The Optimist Clubs promote active participation by members of families in the interest involving the family as a unit; and encourages parents to rededicate themselves to the responsibilities of parenthood.

“The Optimist Clubs encourage organizations and other groups to publicly show their respect for youth. The Optimist Clubs strive to provide the proper environment for youth, including opportunities for participation in recreational and social activities.

“The Optimist Clubs focus attention on the influence religion and morals have on the lives of youth and encourages youths to actively participate in spiritual activities.”

Additionally, the proclamation said the club believes in the interchange of ideas between kids and adults, leading to a better understanding of one another’s issues.

Bulkley said he will reread the proclamation at the Optimist Club of Columbus meeting.

A new wrinkle this past year for the local group was holding a youth golf program in June at the Van Burg Golf Course. The program’s goal was to help kids develop an interest in the sport, Stachura said.

“If you get them interested in golf, the older they get they’ll play golf,” he said. “There will be a lot more people playing golf at the local courses.”

Additionally, Optimist promotes health with a program in which students walk a mile, Stachura added.

Optimist International typically has the second week of November as Youth Appreciation week but last year it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stachura said.

“We want to honor the youth,” he said. “Ninety-nine percent of the youth is really good. … These kids on Thursday are really involved (in the community.)”

