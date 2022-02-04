Oratorical state contest held in Columbus

The 83rd annual American Legion Oratorical Contest was held on Jan. 22, at the Ramada Inn in Columbus. Juliana Scheopner, a junior at Peacehill Academy, earned first place and was awarded a check from the Nebraska American Legion for $1,000.

According to a press release, the competition included an eight to 10-minute rehearsed speech on an aspect of the Constitution by each competitor and then a three to five-minute speech on an assigned article of the Constitution.

Others who placed were: Sarah Lasso, Columbus High School, placed second and was awarded $600; Grace Brennemann, homeschool, placed third and was awarded $400; and Owen Krahulik, Schuyler High School, placed fourth and was awarded $200.

Going forward, Scheopner will compete in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the National Oratorical Finals in April against other state champions from across the United States, France and Germany. The first day of competition will narrow the field of participants down to the “Final Three” who will square off against each other the following day. The three finalists will receive scholarships of $25,000, $22,500, and $20,000 from the American Legion.

Again, according to the release, since its inception in 1919, the American Legion has been a key advocate for veterans’ benefits, patriotic American values, instilling values in young people through numerous programs and a strong nation defense with a focus on quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces. The youth Oratorical Competition is part of the Americanism pillar and helps to educate our youth on government.

