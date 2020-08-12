Ordinance changes to assist in affordable housing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Columbus has proposed allowing smaller, denser developments to enable costs to remain low and improve affordable housing.

These changes are part of an attempt to bring the land development ordinance into this century, said City Administrator Tara Vasicek, who added most of the ordinance has not been updated since the late 1990s.

“A lot of the reason that new housing is expensive is because land, utilities, infrastructure, roads, all that stuff is very expensive to install, so when the lots have to be bigger they cost more,” Vasicek said. “We want to make sure the (ordinance) provides for that to be allowed.”

The City has proposed a new class of residential district -- non-traditional residential -- which would allow for options like mobile homes, tiny homes or traditional homes on smaller lots.

A landlord survey from the City’s 2017 housing study showed a 1% rental vacancy rate.

“Typically 5% is considered a healthy vacancy rate for the rental market,” read the study.

The low vacancy rates in Columbus are hard, Vasiceck said, who added she hoped the new rental units going up would help with housing.