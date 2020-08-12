Ordinance changes to assist in affordable housing

The City of Columbus has proposed allowing smaller, denser developments to enable costs to remain low and improve affordable housing.
These changes are part of an attempt to bring the land development ordinance into this century, said City Administrator Tara Vasicek, who added most of the ordinance has not been updated since the late 1990s.
“A lot of the reason that new housing is expensive is because land, utilities, infrastructure, roads, all that stuff is very expensive to install, so when the lots have to be bigger they cost more,” Vasicek said. “We want to make sure the (ordinance) provides for that to be allowed.”
The City has proposed a new class of residential district -- non-traditional residential -- which would allow for options like mobile homes, tiny homes or traditional homes on smaller lots.
A landlord survey from the City’s 2017 housing study showed a 1% rental vacancy rate.
“Typically 5% is considered a healthy vacancy rate for the rental market,” read the study.
The low vacancy rates in Columbus are hard, Vasiceck said, who added she hoped the new rental units going up would help with housing.
“A lot of people when they first move to a community they don’t want to buy right away if that’s even on their radar," she said. "They might want to rent for a while in kind of a neutral area and then learn what part of town they want to be in if they want to buy."
Income-based housing is definitely needed in Columbus, Columbus Housing Authority Executive Director Bonnie McPhillips said.
“There are waiting lists at many of the income complexes in Columbus so if you need something immediate it may not be available right away for you,” McPhillips said.
Columbus has been working on housing development for a while, she added, and to get housing where it needs to be takes a lot of effort. Part of that effort is finding developers willing to take the risk.
“Construction costs are high, labor costs high, land is high so to make it all work can be challenging sometimes,” McPhillips said. “Then you’ve got to charge for rent to make that all work financially. Sometimes, for some people (it’s) beyond what they can afford.”
The City’s new proposed changes are one of the many tools in the toolbox to work on expanding affordable housing, she said.
“We’re not the only community -- many communities across the country are struggling with housing, affordable housing or income-based housing,” McPhillips said. “Anything that we can do as a community to make it more attractive, more feasible to keep those costs down absolutely is a good thing.”
Other proposed changes to move the land development ordinance into the 21st century include removing “telegraph service offices” to the definition of communication services and adding broadcasting.
Also proposed are removing “mental retardation” from the definitions of group home and group care facility and replaced it with “intellectual disability," as well as adding 3D printing to the definition of custom manufacturing.
There is also a proposal to define major versus minor alternative energy production devices.
“The distinction between the major, is like a community solar project that serves many users but the minor is more like maybe I want to put a solar panel on my roof for my personal use,” Vasicek said. “The energy market over the past two decades has dramatically changed.”
The rest of the proposed changes will be presented to the Planning Commission, which will then make a recommendation to the Columbus City Council.
“That’s the goal is to get it done here by the end of the year,” Vasicek said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
