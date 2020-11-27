Oritz selected as Habitat's next homeowner

Maria Ortiz, a single mom living in Columbus with her son Moises, applied to be a partner family for Habitat for Humanity of Columbus for the third time this year.

She was denied the past two years, but in 2020, she has been selected to be the homeowner for the next house.

“They gave us a surprise,” Ortiz said. “I’m really happy to hear those words. Me and my son were so happy.”

Ortiz, who is originally from Mexico, moved to Columbus seven years ago. Before the move to Nebraska, she had been living in Los Angeles but followed her parents when they moved to Columbus.

Her son Moises has cerebral palsy, and her daughter resides in Omaha. Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affects a child's movement, muscle tone and coordination.

Moises has troubles with their current living situation and faces other challenges, such as with the bathtub they used to have.