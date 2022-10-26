Osborne to perform in second Friends of Music concert

Pianist David Osborne is set to rock the house at Columbus High School (CHS) next week as part of the Friends of Music’s second concert of the season.

The show will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the concert hall at CHS, 3434 Discoverer Drive.

Friends of Music board member Ann Cattau noted that the group’s concert series this year has been going well so far. The first show had been held in September and featured James Taylor cover group How Sweet It Is.

“We had a big first concert with James Taylor with outstanding numbers, put on a great show and I just think the community was very engaged and pleased with our kickoff,” Cattau said, noting the positive feedback Friends of Music received from the first show. “David Osborne will provide a great show as well.”

Fellow board member Stephanie Bourek-Hoyt agreed.

“Our first concert was amazing because he sounded and he looked like James Taylor. I think it's nice to go from a voice concert to now an instrumental… and it's a different style,” Bourek-Hoyt said. “What I like is that our whole season has something to meet different likes of different people. We've got a country and western group coming and we're got a cappella group. We've got another band coming. I think that's really cool because it encompasses different styles of music.”

Cattau added that Osborne has performed in Columbus previously, and she has heard good things from his performances.

“He is a Las Vegas-based pianist. He's performed for the presidents in the White House 75 times since from the time of Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump,” Cattau said. “When not on tour, he is based at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. He is a native of Oklahoma and was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2020.”

Osborne’s program on Nov. 3 will include such songs as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Wichita Lineman,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Tiny Dancer” and many others.

Cattau said she encourages people to come to the show, and that she’s personally looking forward to attending as she is a pianist and singer herself. Bourek-Hoyt added that she’s also a piano player and is excited about the concert.

“It's a great opportunity for Columbus to experience a broad repertoire of music with a pianist,” Cattau said. “We don't normally have a musician of that sort come to Columbus. Columbus will bring in bands for various events but what he offers is just a flare of something a little different and a neat repertoire of music.”

Earlier that day on Nov. 3, Osborne will be holding a special mini-show for students in Columbus at Columbus Middle School. Along with Columbus Public students, kids from Scotus Central Catholic, St. Anthony’s, St. Isidore’s and Lakeview will be attending.

“He's going to talk to the students about the importance of music and some of the techniques that he's learned,” Bourek-Hoyt said.

Bourek-Hoyt, a music teacher, said she is excited about the mini-show as her fifth grade students learn how to play the keyboard in her class.

“It'll be fun for the kids, because we're just getting started this quarter on the piano unit. So they get to see a professional performer first, that if you practice hard enough, and with your talent, you could become something like that,” she added.

Friends of Music tickets can be purchased at concertassociation.net/columbusne/.

“We're encouraging people to still purchase a season ticket,” Cattau said. “They're very affordable, and what you will get for your money is well worth it.”

Other Friends of Music scheduled performances this season include Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue, cowboy and Americana, on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at CHS Concert Hall; The Hall Sisters, a classic sister ensemble, on March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Nantkes Performing Arts Center at Columbus Middle School; Backtrack Vocals, a mixed five piece a cappella group, on March 25 at 7 p.m. at CHS Concert Hall; and Beginnings, a celebration of the music of Chicago, on May 9 at 7 p.m. at CHS Concert Hall.

“It's wonderful that we can have the opportunity to bring in artists that you would pay a lot more money if you are going to Omaha or Lincoln to see,” Bourek-Hoyt said of the concert series. “We still have that opportunity to bring quality music into our town and into our community. And I think it exposes the kids to something different, that they didn't even know was out there.”