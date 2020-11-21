Our community, your opinion

Remember when you were young and you’d lay in the grass, look up at the sky, and find images of animals or angels in the clouds? It was especially rewarding when you could help someone else see the same image you did. We used our imagination and envisioned things not readily apparent to the eye.
Well, I would like you to point out what you see in Columbus and its future. I want to see what you see.
The Chamber’s website, thecolumbuspage.com, features two surveys asking for opinions and ideas about our community, its strengths, and areas for improvement. Demographic questions about age, employment, etc. are included, but respondents’ URL information will be kept confidential.
One survey is designed for residents and community members in the Columbus area and the other is for business leaders or individuals who own or manage a company. The second asks questions related to employee recruitment, whereas the community member survey asks questions about why you live, stay, or have moved here and what you think will make Columbus a more welcoming community.
Many of the questions are open-ended, encouraging you to give your ideas. For instance:
• What are the top two strengths of the Columbus area?
• What type of business or industry would you want to see recruited to our community?
• What lifestyle amenities are missing in the Columbus community?
Individuals living in towns around Columbus are encouraged to give their feedback, too. There are thousands of people who have a vested interest in the future of our community. They work here, utilize childcare, and patronize Columbus’ restaurants, stores, and entertainment venues. Youth under age 19 are asked to take the survey, too.
Impetus for the surveys began in late July when Mayor Jim Bulkley invited a group of individuals to hear a presentation by Mike Flood, former state senator and owner of News Channel Nebraska. Mike shared Norfolk’s efforts to help college students and young professionals find a career and settle down there.
Joshua Johnson, a Columbus alum, attended the presentation and was motivated to put together a committee who, like him, wants the best for Columbus and seeks to promote our community in ways that attract employees and families here.
Josh was among about 15 individuals who started researching various aspects of our community: housing, employment, diversity, tourism, etc. Then, Josh, Kim Kwapnioski, representing the county; Trevor Harlow, representing the city, Kara Asmus, representing workforce development, Nicole Sedlacek with NPPD, and I crafted the surveys.
Each survey takes about 10 minutes to complete, but the data, opinions and ideas collected will be extremely helpful in helping us – as a community at large – see ourselves. The data will be shared with city, county, schools and businesses, as well as the public, and used to make future decisions regarding how we, together, can improve the economic well-being and quality of life we enjoy in the Columbus area.
So, go grab your phone or computer! Go to thecolumbuspage.com and describe what you see in the clouds.
Jeanne Schieffer is the president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
