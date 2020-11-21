Our community, your opinion

Remember when you were young and you’d lay in the grass, look up at the sky, and find images of animals or angels in the clouds? It was especially rewarding when you could help someone else see the same image you did. We used our imagination and envisioned things not readily apparent to the eye.

Well, I would like you to point out what you see in Columbus and its future. I want to see what you see.

The Chamber’s website, thecolumbuspage.com, features two surveys asking for opinions and ideas about our community, its strengths, and areas for improvement. Demographic questions about age, employment, etc. are included, but respondents’ URL information will be kept confidential.

One survey is designed for residents and community members in the Columbus area and the other is for business leaders or individuals who own or manage a company. The second asks questions related to employee recruitment, whereas the community member survey asks questions about why you live, stay, or have moved here and what you think will make Columbus a more welcoming community.

Many of the questions are open-ended, encouraging you to give your ideas. For instance:

• What are the top two strengths of the Columbus area?