Out of the darkness: Walk for suicide awareness and prevention scheduled for Oct. 8

The topic of suicide can be very dark and difficult, but a group of dedicated volunteers are aiming to shine light on that darkness and save lives.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)'s fourth annual Out of the Darkness walk in Columbus, organized by Walk Chair Emily Mach, is both a community involvement and awareness event as well as fundraiser.

"It brings people together in order to remember those who have lost their lives to suicide and gives an opportunity to connect in the community as well for resources," Mach said.

The event will take place at Pawnee Park's Memorial Stadium at 2 p.m. Oct. 8. There is no registration fee, but there will be raffles and those who raise $150 for the event get a T-shirt.

Mach, who has been involved with the walk in Columbus since its inception, said the event is the second biggest walk in the state of Nebraska. This year, their goal is $30,000, with over $11,000 of that already raised.

"We have tables at the event, community partners who provide services and things within the community," Mach said. "The money stays here in Nebraska. Twenty percent goes to AFSP for administrative costs, but it is something that stays local here to our chapter in Nebraska."

Tara Grafe, a member of the planning committee for the past four years, said the availability of the resources they provide at the event is a draw in itself.

"There are so many people in Columbus we have lost and this is a way to remember and to prevent this from happening again," Grafe said. "We have so many booths set up for people to get the help they need."

This year, Mach said, they'll be kicking things up a notch with food, music, door prizes and a raffle. Mach said this is meant to spark a zest for life.

"That's what it's meant to do is bring hope to others, create outreach, awareness that's needed in our community and, of course, to remember people," Mach said.

Jen Sparrock, chair elect for AFSP Nebraska, said the name -- "Out of the Darkness" -- is the purpose of the event, to bring people out of whatever despair they may be in by showing them there is solidarity and support in the community.

"People who have lost someone to suicide of, who struggle with their own mental health or who have had suicide attempts have an opportunity to come together where they can see there's a community of people who support them," Sparrock said.

As for the target audience, Mach said anyone can and should come. Nothing is discussed that should not be and the event is appropriate for children.

"Anyone is welcome. We sometimes get questions about if children should attend and mine do. I think it's definitely age-appropriate," Mach said. "Anyone who has an interest in supporting others or wants to learn more can start a team in someone's memory or walk yourself and learn ways to help."

The suicide and crisis lifeline is 988.