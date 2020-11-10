 Skip to main content
Outages occur in Platte County Tuesday morning
Outages occur in Platte County Tuesday morning

Ice storm

An ice storm caused power outages in areas of the Loup Power District on Monday morning.

 Molly Hunter

Approximately 1,400 Loup Power District customers were without power for part of Tuesday morning due to fallen tree limbs caused by an ice storm.

A Tuesday morning press release from Loup Power District President/CEO Neal Suess described the outages, which occurred in the Columbus, Monroe, Platte Center, Albion and Fullerton areas.

More than 1,000 customers were without power in Columbus for about an hour, most of them in the area near Walmart, 818 E. 23rd St., and Menards, 350 E. 24th St.

Another couple hundred people in Monroe lost power for about an hour. About half of Platte Center lost power for approximately 30 minutes Tuesday morning.

All of the outages, Suess said in the release, were due to tree limbs that fell on feeder lines coming out of the power district's local distribution substations.

The Albion and Fullerton divisions also experienced some minor single outages, Suess said.

Suess said almost everyone had power back by 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

