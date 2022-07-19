Outstanding in her field

Growing up on a farm in rural Nebraska, Humphrey native Kaydie Brandl knows a thing or two about the impact of agriculture in Nebraska.

"I've always been exposed to agriculture, but I think it's important because it's not very far away that you take kids to a grocery store and they think that their food just comes from that grocery store," Brandl said.

Brandl, a recent graduate from Kansas State University, is set to begin her first year at Lakeview High School teaching agriculture courses such as horticulture, nursery and landscapes, floriculture, agricultural biology.

To prepare for this, Brandl enrolled in an interactive two-week plant science program under the Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE) program.

"The curriculum I enrolled in was plant science but I'm certified in other CASE curricula, so my plan is to use science curriculum to bolster the science part of my agricultural science classes," Brandl said.

Matt Kriefels, associate professor of practice in agricultural leadership, education and communication at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said the program is focusing on getting teachers with experience in agriculture to be able to apply that experience in other fields, with CASE.

"We've been working really hard to make sure schools can get teachers who are in agriculture in other programs," Kriefels said.

In the program, Brandl and other teachers go through the program first in the same way their students would, doing experiments they are then intended to take back to the classroom.

"One of my favorite things was propagating plants, grafting trees, doing a lot of reproductive base labs for plant science," Brandl said. "I'm excited to use that experience in horticulture and natural resources classes."

Kriefels said that hands-on learning for hands-on teaching is the appeal of the curriculum and its claim to fame.

"The type of things they will do in the classroom are a lot of experimentation, a lot of inquiry-based learning, asking questions that don't necessarily have one right answer where they have to troubleshoot and find the best solution," Kriefels said.

The curriculum also teaches instructors how to navigate events with students and help them potentially find careers.

"For example, the curriculum talked about training for career day events or even contests and how we can use those extension events to take the curriculum to the next level," Brandl said.

This was only made possible through the generosity of the Nebraska Soybean Board, Brandl added, who funded a majority of the cost for her to attend with a scholarship, on the condition she put soybeans in her curriculum where applicable.

"I have to tailor the curriculum to fit with Nebraska soybeans so it's nice having the CASE training where I can make it how I want to, just taking different projects and setting different units up," Brandl said.

In addition to being the ag teacher, Brandl will also take the mantle of Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor.

"Ag education has a three circle model where we believe that FFA, the classroom and supervised ag experiences work hand in hand to get the best experience possible for students," Brandl said.

Brandl added that her class isn't just for FFA or farming-inclined students, rather for anyone who wants to know about the industry.

"I tell my students that my class is not just for kids who want to be farmers. It's for people who have an interest in how the world works and how we get our food, fiber and building materials," Brandl said.

Brandl hopes to bring her personal life experience and knowledge of the industry with her to the classroom as well.

"I'm excited because Platte County is full of ag producers and being from Humphrey I know a few of them," Brandl said. "I'm excited to integrate my knowledge into the curriculum and help my students learn where they're from and what the importance of ag really is."