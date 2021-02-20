OVERCOMING A PANDEMIC: CCH's quest for excellent care faced new challenges in COVID era

Leaders at Columbus Community Hospital are cautiously optimistic heading into 2021 after a trying 11 months full of ups and downs that challenged them and, in many ways, brought them even closer together.
“It has been a really interesting year. I can’t say enough about how hard our team has worked and how they’ve responded to the pandemic,” CCH President/CEO Michael Hansen said in late January. “(Last year was) almost entirely consumed by the COVID-19 pandemic, so that has been the majority of our focus since Feb. 27, 2020, when we went into Incident Command. We’re still in Incident Command today.”
The Incident Command team is comprised of a group of CCH leaders from various departments who are on the front lines when it comes to preparing and responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on top of their normal day-to-day duties.
The new calendar year didn’t make things any easier. The pandemic continues to factor into everything health officials do even as COVID vaccines slowly get distributed in the area, state and country.
Dr. Kurt Kapels, clinical director of Inpatient Physician Associates of Columbus, said the creation of the vaccines has presented new challenges, cautioning residents that they shouldn’t expect “rapid change” in the coming months.
“I think a lot of people are expecting this is just going to go away, and I think what’s giving a lot people that expectation is that vaccines are being rolled out. A lot of people have this thought process that, ‘the vaccine is here, that’s going to take care of it, that’s the end of this, and we’re going to get on with things as quickly as possible.’
“And unfortunately, that may or may not be the case.”
CCH has been working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as well as East-Central District Health Department, to coordinate vaccine efforts, Hansen said. The State of Nebraska has a plan for vaccine distribution, with the first couple of phases already underway that saw health care professionals, nursing home providers and some first responders get a form of the vaccine.
Officials at CCH and East-Central have coordinated plans for how to distribute vaccines locally – the problem is how they’ll actually be able to carry out those efforts.
“The concern is how much we’re getting from the federal government for our state and then how that is allocated throughout our state,” Hansen said. “Hopefully, by June we’re going to have a significant number of vaccinations coming from Pfizer, Moderna and, hopefully, Johnson & Johnson. What that means for Nebraska in terms of allocations, we don’t know yet. But, what we do know is our hospitals are ready and have started vaccinations.”
Encouraging people to get vaccinated once they’re able to is a separate matter. Those on the front lines of the pandemic in Columbus have seen firsthand in the last year just how badly the virus can impact lives on many levels.
“It was very exhausting – physically and mentally,” CCH Emergency Department Director Sue Deyke said. “We went through a time where there were many deaths. Patients were there for several days, weeks, and nurses got very attached to those patients. It was very hard on them to lose them and do that day after day, and be in full PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) 12 hours each day.”
There were also patients who went home. The different reactions to the virus is what officials say makes COVID-19 so puzzling.
“I think with any disease process, everybody’s body reacts differently to disease. If everybody responded the exact same way, medicine would be easy. But medicine is difficult because we all respond differently,” Kapels said. “We have seen people with moderate cases - people comfortable at home resting to people severely ill with long-term effects.”
In reality, that’s not all. Kapels said the people who went home after battling the virus aren’t completely out of the woods just yet. There have been reports, he said, of long-term effects on people’s lives months after they’ve “recovered” including issues like blood clots, headaches, nausea, heart attacks and arrhythmias. There are also patients who went home and have yet to come off oxygen, Kapels noted.
“There are complications we didn’t expect,” he said, noting how once active people might be less active now. “Are there permanent issues? There certainly could be.”
Battling the pandemic has not been an easy task. It has taken a lot of coordination by all local health care officials collaborating and relying heavily on a positive work environment.
“We have seen the extreme value of collaboration with medical partners, our health department and each other, and because of that, when there’s something we need to do or figure out, we have an answer to it,” Deyke said. “Teamwork, relationships between departments, respect and kindness to each other has just blossomed. There’s good collaborative spirit.”
On the medical side, there has been constant dialogue among doctors and nurses as they’ve been challenged treating an illness that doesn’t have much background.
“An important part of medicine is continuing your education. We all knew that when we went into medicine – is that you’re always learning. But, this situation is especially unique because everybody is learning about something new kind of on the fly,” Kapels said. “Not only are you trying to practice good medicine and stay educated, you’re trying to provide day-to-day guidance to your family, your neighbors, your friends. It has changed how we practice and how we live our lives to some degree.”
Those efforts trickled down throughout the hospital building. The dietary team kept everyone well-fed, according to Hansen, and housekeeping worked around the clock to keep things clean. The maintenance crew “MacGyvered” negative pressure rooms, among other things, so COVID patients could be treated properly.
Mental health was also addressed.
“You develop a resilient team by having a positive work environment,” said Dorothy Bybee, CCH vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, noting specific rooms were designated as spaces where staff could go when they had tough days to regroup and have time for self-reflection.
Collaboration also extended beyond the hospital’s walls. Since June, CCH staff have been rotating TestNebraska COVID-19 testing operations at 4147 48th Ave. (the Husker Helicopter site location directly north of CCH) after being trained by the U.S. National Guard. CCH handles morning shifts, while East-Central does testing in the afternoons from its headquarters nearby.
“We felt like the community needed it, and we wanted to help make testing available and easy for anyone who wanted it,” Deyke said, noting that at one point last year, staff were testing about 100 people a day and now do about 60 a day, three days a week. “It has been very rewarding to help take care of folks in there.”
CCH adjusted to the pandemic on the fly while carrying on with everyday occurrences and a massive renovation, which Bybee noted has pretty much stayed on track despite the challenges the pandemic presented. Care for other illnesses and injuries couldn’t stop because of COVID though. Some elective services and surgeries were temporarily suspended last year as the number of positive cases increased. Things had to slow down a bit and this affected CCH mentally and financially, but officials hope they’ve weathered the storm.
“We’ve gone through peaks and valleys – peaks in May, October and November. But we still really don’t know where all of this is headed and how long we’ll be in this type of situation,” Hansen said. “The expectation is we’re going to continue to do what we do – provide high-quality health care to our community. … We have a great team here, a great group of physicians, and so I think we’ll be well-positioned and prepared to handle whatever comes our way in 2021.”
Officials hope to administer as many vaccines as they can as soon as they’re available, but they stressed it’s going to take a total community effort for the Columbus area to overcome the pandemic. The vaccines out there are pretty effective and will hopefully prevent long-term complications from the virus, Kapels noted.
Kapels said he understands people’s frustration with the pandemic’s longevity, but he stressed the importance of continuing to wear masks, social distancing, regular hand washing and other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for curbing the virus.
“This has kept medicine on its toes the whole time …” Kapels said. “This has taken a toll on people in a lot of different ways, but we’ve got to keep pushing forward and taking those small victories to keep getting control of this thing.”
