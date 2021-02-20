OVERCOMING A PANDEMIC: CCH's quest for excellent care faced new challenges in COVID era

“And unfortunately, that may or may not be the case.”

CCH has been working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as well as East-Central District Health Department, to coordinate vaccine efforts, Hansen said. The State of Nebraska has a plan for vaccine distribution, with the first couple of phases already underway that saw health care professionals, nursing home providers and some first responders get a form of the vaccine.

Officials at CCH and East-Central have coordinated plans for how to distribute vaccines locally – the problem is how they’ll actually be able to carry out those efforts.

“The concern is how much we’re getting from the federal government for our state and then how that is allocated throughout our state,” Hansen said. “Hopefully, by June we’re going to have a significant number of vaccinations coming from Pfizer, Moderna and, hopefully, Johnson & Johnson. What that means for Nebraska in terms of allocations, we don’t know yet. But, what we do know is our hospitals are ready and have started vaccinations.”

Encouraging people to get vaccinated once they’re able to is a separate matter. Those on the front lines of the pandemic in Columbus have seen firsthand in the last year just how badly the virus can impact lives on many levels.