Overcoming the flames: House set ablaze for CFD training purposes

More than two dozen firefighters gathered at 3993 63rd Ave. in Columbus on Saturday morning for a house fire training burn.
Mike Janssen said his company, Janssen Heavy Equipment, based out of Platte Center, demolishes buildings in rural areas all the time. He said the house on 63rd Avenue started out like any of those jobs, until the property owners -- who are with Columbus Exposition & Racing (CER) -- had another idea.
"One of the members of the CER (asked), 'Why don't we have the house burned and then excavate what's left -- all the concrete and non-burnables,'" Janssen said.
That was about two months ago, but Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller said the department was happy to take advantage of the offer for training.
There are a lot of restrictions on where and when training fires can take place, Miller said, but the house at 3993 63rd Ave. was in an ideal location -- without any structures nearby -- so there was no reason to say no.
Gesturing to the cornfield east of the house while he spoke to the Telegram at the training on Saturday, Miller added that the crops were green and wet enough that they shouldn't suffer from the smoke or heat.
"And temperature-wise, it's the perfect day for it," Miller said.
The rain that fell the night before didn't hurt, either.
Approximately 25 or 26 firefighters participated in the training, Miller said, including some members of the Duncan and Bellwood Volunteer Fire Departments. Miller said many of them were newer firefighters.
"That's the purpose of these burns -- to give them the experience they need so when they encounter an actual, real fire, it's not their first one," Miller said.
A lot goes into a training house burn.
"First we train firefighters to recognize fire behavior and science and let them watch the phases of fire as it builds. Then we show them various extinguishment methods in the interior to help them understand the best use of the nozzle and water flow," Miller said.
As firefighters entered the home in teams to practice putting out the flames, jets of water sprayed out of the upper story windows.
"We also talk about things like body position. .. for maximum effectiveness to use a nozzle because there's a lot of reaction force. And then always maintaining the ability to get yourself out in a hurry, if necessary," Miller said.
Once they got as much use out of the house as possible, the firefighters supervised as the building succumbed to the inferno.
When he spoke to the Telegram on Saturday, Janssen said his company would return later to finish the demolition work.
"We'll wait for everything to settle and cool down, but then yes, whatever didn't burn we would just pick up and haul away. Then we'd backfill the hole so it just looks like a flat piece of earth," Janssen said.
Janssen Heavy Equipment also does excavation and material handling. They typically serve the area within an hour's travel of Platte Center.
Saturday wasn't the first time the business has worked with a fire department on a training house burn, but it was its first time working with the Columbus Fire Department.
"Years ago we'd done one with Platte Center," Janssen said. "...It was actually one of our own (buildings) on a farm place that we were going to knock down."
Janssen said it's always humbling to do demolitions like that.
"It takes so much work and so many years to grow a tree or build a home," Janssen said. "And then we take it down in an afternoon or a few days."
