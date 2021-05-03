 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Palmer resigning from Ag Park
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Palmer resigning from Ag Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brian Palmer

Palmer

Brian Palmer is leaving his position as general manager of Ag Park.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Palmer told The Columbus Telegram Monday morning that he gave his resignation to the Platte County Ag Society Board last week. His last day will be May 31. 

"...I'd like to thank all of the board members that have supported our accomplishments here, and I'm very proud to have worked for them. And for the county and the community," Palmer said.

Check back later for more updates.

0 comments
0
1
1
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

24-hour subway, restrictions to ease as NYC reopens

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News