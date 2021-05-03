Palmer resigning from Ag Park

Brian Palmer is leaving his position as general manager of Ag Park.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Palmer told The Columbus Telegram Monday morning that he gave his resignation to the Platte County Ag Society Board last week. His last day will be May 31.
"...I'd like to thank all of the board members that have supported our accomplishments here, and I'm very proud to have worked for them. And for the county and the community," Palmer said.
Check back later for more updates.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.