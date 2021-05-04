Palmer resigns as general manager of Ag Park

“Brian really improved our horse shows and roping events and he had a lot of connections with horse people,” Melliger said. “And so I think he really improved that and he had a lot of experiences with different fairs. Our fairs have been (really) good with him, and overall, he's just been good for Ag Park.”

The Ag Society was formed on June 2, 1941, by an estimated 50 Platte County farmers and businessmen, according to the organization’s website. Donations of land and money were given, the website said, and since then, buildings were constructed to house livestock during the fair and horses during races. Improvements continued to be made throughout the years.

More recently, repairs were made to Ag Park’s infrastructure as allowed by funds, The Telegram reported in 2018.

The Telegram previously reported that Palmer is originally from Colorado and had worked in commission sales for 12 years in the Columbus area before being hired as Ag Park’s general manager in 2012. At that time, Palmer had lived in Platte County for 10 years, The Telegram reported in 2012.

Although Palmer declined to comment on what the future holds for him, he did mention his time at Ag Park.