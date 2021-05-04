Palmer resigns as general manager of Ag Park

Brian Palmer is leaving his position as general manager of Ag Park in Columbus.
“I gave my resignation at our board meeting last Monday - a week ago today,” Palmer told The Columbus Telegram Monday morning.
Palmer, who has been with the Platte County Ag Society for nine years, said his last day is May 31. The Ag Society owns and operates Ag Park.
Palmer declined to share what he plans to do after leaving Ag Park.
“My future life would be a lot more private,” Palmer said.
Platte County Ag Society Board Vice Chairman Gregg Melliger said Palmer is “kind of a cowboy at heart.”
“I'm happy for him,” said Melliger, who noted he gets along well with Palmer. “We'll get along without him. We just have to hire somebody new. But he'll be missed.”
The board’s next step, Melliger noted, is proceeding with the candidate search and hiring process.
“We'll advertise for a new position,” Melliger said. “We'll interview for the spot and … we've hired other people (before). So it is not impossible. It’s a good job.”
Melliger added that he enjoyed working with Palmer, noting he is sad to see him leave but understands that Palmer may have projects he wants to pursue.
“Brian really improved our horse shows and roping events and he had a lot of connections with horse people,” Melliger said. “And so I think he really improved that and he had a lot of experiences with different fairs. Our fairs have been (really) good with him, and overall, he's just been good for Ag Park.”
The Ag Society was formed on June 2, 1941, by an estimated 50 Platte County farmers and businessmen, according to the organization’s website. Donations of land and money were given, the website said, and since then, buildings were constructed to house livestock during the fair and horses during races. Improvements continued to be made throughout the years.
More recently, repairs were made to Ag Park’s infrastructure as allowed by funds, The Telegram reported in 2018.
The Telegram previously reported that Palmer is originally from Colorado and had worked in commission sales for 12 years in the Columbus area before being hired as Ag Park’s general manager in 2012. At that time, Palmer had lived in Platte County for 10 years, The Telegram reported in 2012.
Although Palmer declined to comment on what the future holds for him, he did mention his time at Ag Park.
“What I'd say about the nine years here at the Ag Society is that I'd like to thank all of the board members that have supported our accomplishments here, and I'm very proud to have worked for them. And for the county and the community,” Palmer said.
