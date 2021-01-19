Pancake Feed to benefit Night to Shine

“It takes about 15 to 20 minutes to drive through it, and you just see a variety of different kinds of things,” Night to Shine Committee Member Tom Goc told The Telegram earlier this month. “I spoke with them (Magical Lights) and they said they’d be willing to help us out… that’s kind of going to be the plan for this year; to have a light show along with some music, have people separated and have something to look forward to.”

There will be a second light show, held the following day on Feb. 13, for public viewing. It starts at 7 p.m. and will also be held at Ag Park. The cost is $10, with proceeds going toward the local Night to Shine event.

Last year’s Pancake Feed was successful despite it being the first year for the fundraiser, Stary noted.

“We raised about $3,400 last year,” Stary said. “We served about over 200 plates. It was a great fundraiser for us.”

Orders for Sunday’s event can be made beforehand by calling 402-910-2757 or 402-270-9809, via the Night to Shine Columbus Nebraska Facebook page, or inside 1C church. Orders can be picked up in the alley behind 1C or inside 1C’s gym. Masks will be required.

Stary estimated there will be 25 people on hand to help during the Pancake Feed.