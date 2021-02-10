Pandemic costs CPS $1.6M: District to receive $1.9 million in COVID aid

"If we do vaccinations on a Tuesday, we may have to take Wednesdays off because some people may have adverse reactions to the vaccine," Loeffelholz said.

Some people have indeed been experiencing mild flu-like symptoms the day after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, a little more than 70% of CPS's roughly 645 employees have indicated they will get vaccinated when their turn comes.

Kay noted that about a third of the dozen or so district employees who have been vaccinated so far have experienced symptoms and missed school as a result.

Luckily, the state has waived parts of its requirements for in-school learning hours this year due to COVID-19. That has made it possible for the district to do things like delay the start of the school year, set aside a virtual learning practice day and take Fridays off during the first semester.

Loeffelholz indicated that the district may need to prepare to take advantage of that again if vaccination reactions send staff members home.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.