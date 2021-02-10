Pandemic costs CPS $1.6M: District to receive $1.9 million in COVID aid

COVID-19 has seriously affected public school budgets throughout the United States and things are no different in Columbus where the impact, though sobering, has been bearable so far.
Through the end of December, COVID-19-related staff absences cost Columbus Public Schools (CPS) approximately $1.6 million.
Shocked murmurs met that information at the Monday meeting of the CPS Board of Education.
But the deliverer of the bad news, CPS Director of Business Operations Chip Kay, quickly cushioned the blow: the district expects to receive approximately $1.9 million in COVID-19 government aid.
According to publicly-available information on the Nebraska Department of Education's website, CPS can expect to receive approximately $1.9 million of the $54.3 billion designated for education in the U.S. under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) approved by Congress in December.
The CRRSA is the sequel to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed in March.
"We get $1.9 million but we've spent $1.6 million of it already," Kay said. "We aren't going to have a lot of expendable money. To replenish what we've spent on that $1.6 million will make our bottom line for the year work about how it should."
Kay also noted that the district doesn't know when it will see that $1.9 million.
"That's up to the Department of Education," Kay said.
Meanwhile, CPS may also receive some reimbursement through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), but only for expenses related to the safety of its students and staff. In other words, FEMA won't cover the cost of any absences.
Kay said 256 district employees have taken advantage of the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act, accounting for about 1,800 days out of school due to COVID-19.
Kay added that 27 staff members have used emergency day care leave.
During the meeting, CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz also touched on the possibility for more absences once vaccinations begin for educators.
"If we do vaccinations on a Tuesday, we may have to take Wednesdays off because some people may have adverse reactions to the vaccine," Loeffelholz said.
Some people have indeed been experiencing mild flu-like symptoms the day after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
So far, a little more than 70% of CPS's roughly 645 employees have indicated they will get vaccinated when their turn comes.
Kay noted that about a third of the dozen or so district employees who have been vaccinated so far have experienced symptoms and missed school as a result.
Luckily, the state has waived parts of its requirements for in-school learning hours this year due to COVID-19. That has made it possible for the district to do things like delay the start of the school year, set aside a virtual learning practice day and take Fridays off during the first semester.
Loeffelholz indicated that the district may need to prepare to take advantage of that again if vaccination reactions send staff members home.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.