Pandemic highlights importance of UNK’s teletherapy training

The Seward native graduated from UNK’s speech-language pathology program in May 2019 after earning a bachelor’s degree in communication disorders.

“I felt relieved to have the experiences I had at UNK,” she said. “That gave me background knowledge to build on.”

A speech-language pathologist at Westside Community Schools in Omaha, Prochnow serves 3- to 5-year-olds with language disorders. When the district went remote, she switched to teletherapy and created a website families can access from home. The website features videos, lessons and other resources parents can use to support their children outside school.

“UNK gave me the opportunity to reach families and meet them where they’re at,” Prochnow said.

Having the ability to serve children both remotely and in person will be important moving forward.

“Things might not look exactly like they did before,” Prochnow said, “and this experience has given me resources I’m now able to incorporate when we go back to school.”

Telepractice services were an important part of Nebraska’s health care system long before the coronavirus outbreak.