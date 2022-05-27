Pansing Brooks hopes to bring both sides together

U.S. Rep. Democratic candidate Patty Pansing Brooks said she has had enough of folks fighting with one another.

“I’ve got to do what I can to get people to start being kinder to one another,” Pansing Brooks said. “There’s strength through kindness. I’m so tired of people standing in the corners throwing grenades at each other."

Pansing Brooks is running for the U.S. House in the special election on June 28. The special election is to replace Jeff Fortenberry who resigned from his position after his felony convictions. Pansing Brooks is also going to be on the ballot this fall as she is also running in the general election against Republican nominee Mike Flood.

Pansing Brooks visited Columbus earlier this week to talk about her campaign and the issues Nebraskans face.

“I want to bring some of Nebraska to Congress so people will be able to work together,” she said. “It will take only 50 people across the country - whether it’s Democrat, Republican or Independent – to rise up and stay, ‘We’re done acting as barriers to each other. We’re going to work for the best in the country.’

“That’s my goal. Fifty isn’t too many in the whole country.”

Pansing Brooks – a fourth-generation Lincoln native – is currently a state senator representing Nebraska’s 28th District, which includes south-central Lincoln. She’s also an attorney and small business owner.

During her time as a state senator, Pansing Brooks introduced and passed bills that expanded children’s rights to legal representation in the justice system and the automatic seal of kids’ court records when they finished their sentences. She also championed protecting victims of human trafficking and creating stricter punishments for people who benefited from said trafficking.

She also led the creation of the Whiteclay Public Health Emergency Task Force that allowed Oglala Sioux to regain dominion over their public health. Pansing Brooks helped create legal protection for workers to discuss their wages without employer retaliation.

Pansing Brooks said she was able to get those accomplishments done because of her ability to go across the aisle and gain bipartisan support.

“That’s my strength: being able to work with others,” she said. “I’m able to recognize we are not each other’s enemies, we’re each other’s friends, neighbors and family.”

Pansing Brooks credited her parents for why she got into public service.

Her father – a World War II veteran – ran for city council after returning from the war. He eventually became Lincoln’s mayor but passed away when Pansing Brooks was only 14-years-old.

Pansing Brooks’ mother later ran for school board because one of her brothers had a learning disability. The Democratic hopeful recalled her mom going around to teachers and showing them how they could help kids with such learning disabilities how to read.

Pansing Brooks said her mother was the one who handed her diploma to her at her high school graduation.

“(I saw) the need for people to serve,” Pansing Brooks said. “I felt a real need to serve and that background ties back to the work I’ve seen able to do in our community in Lincoln. … It has really helped me understand people and to reach out.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

