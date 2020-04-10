Pantry keeping up with higher demand

Like many other food pantries across the nation, the Platte County Food Pantry is seeing a significant increase in traffic as the COVID-19 crisis continues to affect communities big and small.
Donna Epley, the director of the food pantry, said that traffic into the facility, 3020 18th St. Suite #13, grows day by day as more and more people struggle to put good food on the table during this time.
“The numbers since March 23 have risen slightly every service morning,” Epley said. “We serve three mornings a week (and) they have increased each time. We do foresee the numbers increasing, especially with the rising unemployment numbers.”
Epley has changed the way that the pantry does business, moving to more of a mobile system in order to make sure that her volunteers are as safe as they can be. People who need to use the services of the pantry can come to the facility in the Columbus Community Center, pick up a bag of food for the next few days, and leave without having to make contact with anyone.
“We are putting the same food in those sacks,” Epley said. “Everybody will receive the same type of food because we’re trying to provide three-five meals for them. We’re giving them this sack of food that’s been stuffed with (all kinds of stuff).”
Because the pantry is in need of food at all times of the year, with or without a pandemic, Epley is in need of various food items in order to continue operations. That ranges from canned goods to other perishable food items. She has also received generous donations at this time from local businesses and organizations looking to lend a hand to families in need right now
For instance, family-owned Daniels Produce based in Platte County has provided some salsas, stewed tomatoes and pickles. The farm provides produce to other food pantries across the state at times, but this is the first time that officials have taken their services to the Platte County Food Pantry.
“We’ve loaded up two cases of everything and loaded it up to the food pantry,” said Kelly Daniels-Jackson, office manager for Daniels Produce. “We have it, and we can always make more of it when the product is ready. We just feel like that’s something that we can offer to the community right now before our produce is actually ready.”
The local pantry has also received donations from a Tyson Foods factory in Madison. Many other private citizens have voted with their feet and their dollars to provide monetary donations and other kinds of products to the food pantry at a time in which they badly need the inventory. Epley said she is thankful to all of those people for providing them with much-needed food and money with which to purchase more food for more people.
“A year ago we had the flood (and) a year later we have the virus,” Epley said. “Columbus is strong and all that strength allows us to help each other (and) I think that has shown in the donations we’ve received.”
Although the pantry is likely to have more people come in as the crisis unfolds, it won’t be receiving help from the yearly Can-Care-a-Van for a few more months, as that event, slated for May, has been postponed until at least August. Even without that, Epley is thinking positively about what the pantry can provide with more and more people coming in with a need for food.
“The numbers are going to keep on rising,” Epley said. “We’ve just heard from Gov. Ricketts that for the next 21 days, we need to stay home and stay healthy. That’s going to keep some people from getting the food they need. We still appreciate the donations from Walmart, Hy-Vee and Super Saver. Without them, it would be hard for us to serve the community.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
