Pantry keeping up with higher demand

For instance, family-owned Daniels Produce based in Platte County has provided some salsas, stewed tomatoes and pickles. The farm provides produce to other food pantries across the state at times, but this is the first time that officials have taken their services to the Platte County Food Pantry.

“We’ve loaded up two cases of everything and loaded it up to the food pantry,” said Kelly Daniels-Jackson, office manager for Daniels Produce. “We have it, and we can always make more of it when the product is ready. We just feel like that’s something that we can offer to the community right now before our produce is actually ready.”

The local pantry has also received donations from a Tyson Foods factory in Madison. Many other private citizens have voted with their feet and their dollars to provide monetary donations and other kinds of products to the food pantry at a time in which they badly need the inventory. Epley said she is thankful to all of those people for providing them with much-needed food and money with which to purchase more food for more people.

“A year ago we had the flood (and) a year later we have the virus,” Epley said. “Columbus is strong and all that strength allows us to help each other (and) I think that has shown in the donations we’ve received.”