Papa stepping away from Community and Family Partnership, joining CPS

After two years at the Community and Family Partnership, Sarah Papa is bowing out and moving on.
Papa has about two months left as the CFP collective impact director, a position she took in May 2019.
CFP is a nonprofit youth and family support organization that serves Platte, Boone, Nance and Colfax counties. As the collective impact director, Papa has had several responsibilities, such as helping with financial statements, overseeing staff members and coordinating efforts with other agencies.
Those agencies include local school districts, health care systems, juvenile services, food pantries, the Center for Survivors, Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership and a host of other organizations that serve children, youth and families.
Although she will be stepping away from CFP, Papa is not leaving the Columbus area. After finishing at CFP on July 16, she will join Columbus Public Schools (CPS) as a social worker and mental health practitioner.
"She is going to be the pre-K-4 social worker and the pre-K-6 licensed mental health practitioner," CPS Student Services Director Jason Harris said. "...We currently have a social worker in our school district that serves pre-K-8 and we have a school interventionist that serves 9-12."
Adding Papa will allow the pre-K-8 social worker to focus on grades five through eight.
Harris said the district has also been working on growing its mental health services for the last several years.
"We've also seen more and more of a need to address some mental health concerns in our district," Harris said.
That's why CPS added the mental health practitioner component to the position Papa will be filling.
"We have a need to support students' mental health. While some students get that outside of the school building or through our vouchers with a community provider, we do see a need to provide mental health support during the school day right when the … support is needed," Harris said.
Papa's master's degree in social work, which she earned at the University of Nebraska-Omaha between May 2018 and August 2020, included a clinical mental health concentration. While with CFP, she also spent time as a provisional mental health therapist at an in-patient psychiatric unit in Fremont.
Papa said social work and human services has always been an area of interest for her. She started on that trajectory thanks to human services volunteer experiences before and during high school, where she worked with children and adults with disabilities and did service projects for at-risk populations.
"When I was in high school, I started working in a child care facility. I helped out in a variety of classrooms with different ages and I worked with a lot of kids that were getting assistance through the state or were in foster care. That really opened my eyes to a lot of the systemic barriers that families are facing," Papa said.
After graduating high school, Papa spent several years working in child welfare while earning her bachelor's degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
"I wanted to do something that was involved in systems work," Papa said.
CFP gave her the perfect chance to do that, she said. Papa said she will be working with a lot of the same systems and issues while at CPS, but more directly.
That's part of what attracted her to the CPS position, Papa said. After spending two years on the administrative side of social work programs and preventative systems, she's looking forward to providing direct services.
"I will able to have a direct impact with children, youth and families," Papa said. "...I know how crucial it is to support and empower families."
Papa said she's looking forward to the work at CPS but that leaving CFP will be bittersweet
"While I love the systems work, I'll just have to be part of it in a different capacity," Papa said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.