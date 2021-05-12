Papa stepping away from Community and Family Partnership, joining CPS

Harris said the district has also been working on growing its mental health services for the last several years.

"We've also seen more and more of a need to address some mental health concerns in our district," Harris said.

That's why CPS added the mental health practitioner component to the position Papa will be filling.

"We have a need to support students' mental health. While some students get that outside of the school building or through our vouchers with a community provider, we do see a need to provide mental health support during the school day right when the … support is needed," Harris said.

Papa's master's degree in social work, which she earned at the University of Nebraska-Omaha between May 2018 and August 2020, included a clinical mental health concentration. While with CFP, she also spent time as a provisional mental health therapist at an in-patient psychiatric unit in Fremont.

Papa said social work and human services has always been an area of interest for her. She started on that trajectory thanks to human services volunteer experiences before and during high school, where she worked with children and adults with disabilities and did service projects for at-risk populations.