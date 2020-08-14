Paper shred event set Aug. 15

“We just received quite a few calls from various residents in the community wanting to know if this service is provided,” Oceguera said. “Probably because of COVID-19, people have extra time at home to clean. It’s an opportunity to get rid of those documents.

I didn’t hear of any coming up in the near future so we thought we’d help.”

Additionally, a household hazardous waste day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Ag Park.

“It’s once a year thing we do,” Oceguera noted.

Those with household material such as pesticides, fertilizer, lawn chemicals or chemicals from old science equipment that cannot be disposed of in traditional manners can bring in those items for proper disposal.

Oceguera said that sometimes when a resident buys a new home or inherits a home, household hazardous materials can be left behind by the previous owners.

“We’re still going forward with that,” Oceguera said of the event.

From Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, community members can also drop off old tires at Ag Park during a certain time frame, which has yet to be determined. The times will be announced at a later date.