Paper shred event set Aug. 15

To help those needing to securely dispose of confidential documents, a Community Paper Shred event will be held Saturday.
“We’re just going to be shredding confidential, private documents for people here in town,” said Vanessa Oceguera, executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. “(It’s) a recycling event but also a security event as well. The paper that gets shredded gets recycled.”
Co-sponsored by Keep Columbus Beautiful and Cornerstone Bank, the event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 15 at 3304 16 St. There is a limit of 100 pounds of paper per person.
“It’ll basically be a drive-up service,” Oceguera said. “The volunteers we have will be with face masks and gloves and will help unload people’s vehicles and take it over to where the paper shredding company will be.”
Steve Snider, assistant vice president of Cornerstone Bank, noted that it’s the first free community shred event that Cornerstone has done.
“(It’ll) hopefully get rid of all the scams that are out there,” Snider said, adding that it may also help prevent debris from showing up in the community.
Oceguera said she got the idea as she kept getting inquiries from residents about whether there was a service for paper shredding in Columbus.
“We just received quite a few calls from various residents in the community wanting to know if this service is provided,” Oceguera said. “Probably because of COVID-19, people have extra time at home to clean. It’s an opportunity to get rid of those documents.
I didn’t hear of any coming up in the near future so we thought we’d help.”
Additionally, a household hazardous waste day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Ag Park.
“It’s once a year thing we do,” Oceguera noted.
Those with household material such as pesticides, fertilizer, lawn chemicals or chemicals from old science equipment that cannot be disposed of in traditional manners can bring in those items for proper disposal.
Oceguera said that sometimes when a resident buys a new home or inherits a home, household hazardous materials can be left behind by the previous owners.
“We’re still going forward with that,” Oceguera said of the event.
From Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, community members can also drop off old tires at Ag Park during a certain time frame, which has yet to be determined. The times will be announced at a later date.
Oceguera said the rims need to be removed from the tires before bringing them to the event. The tires will be ground down then used for recyclable material.
Anyone with questions regarding the paper shred event can contact Keep Columbus Beautiful at 402-563-9223.
“It’s a much-needed event as people are cleaning out their homes and wanting to get read of personal information or documents,” Oceguera said. “It’s a great opportunity to do so as there aren’t many options for doing it at a household level. At a commercial business, you have options for doing so but not necessarily for your day-to-day people.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
