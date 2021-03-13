 Skip to main content
Parks and Rec’s upcoming event geared to help residents exercise in April
Swimming lessons

Children participate in swimming lessons at the Columbus Family YMCA. Swimming is one of few ways participants can track their miles in the City of Columbus Park and Recreation Department's upcoming event, 30 Miles Your Way. 

After a year in which it’s been difficult holding outdoor events, the City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department had to be creative when coming up with one.

Starting April 1, the Parks and Rec Department will hold its first virtual fitness event, "30 Miles Your Way."

It will allow residents to set a goal of exercising, which includes walking, biking or swimming a distance of 30, 60 or 90 miles for the month of April. Those who complete their goal will earn a T-shirt.

Registration begins March 22 and costs $12 to participate.

Columbus Parks and Rec Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said this event will coincide with a month where the weather warms up and participants can use that time to see various areas that this town has to offer.

“People can get outdoors,” she said. “We have so many wonderful trails between the City of Columbus trails and the Loup Power trails throughout our community. It’s just a great way to start utilizing those. And it’s just a great way to showcase them as well.”

But before locals can take part in "30 Miles Your Way," they have to follow a few instructions.

Following registration, participants will be emailed a mileage tracking form. Once April ends, those with completed forms can return them to City Hall, 2424 14th St. in Columbus, or email them to besty.eckhardt@columbusne.us.

The form will then be reviewed by parks and rec staff before participants can pick up a participation shirt at City Hall.

Eckhardt said the upcoming event came to be after she researched virtual happenings that other communities have done.

biking on Twin Lakes

A biker rides down the east side of Lake Babcock to get back on the Twin Lakes Trail. Biking is one of the ways participants can clock in their miles as part of the City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department's 30 Miles Your Way event, starting next month. 

“These kinds of accumulate-your-miles-at-your-own-time events have been very popular,” she said.

As the name, "30 Miles Your Way," implies, participants won't have to exercise every day. Eckhardt said, as long as participants hit their goal in April, it doesn’t matter which days they worked out.

Parks and Rec also gave recommended places to help residents achieve their goals, such as Columbus Aquatic Center, Pawnee Park, Sunset Park, Castner’s Crossing and the Two Lakes, Bob Lake and Robert White trails.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said that following a difficult year due to COVID, people are yearning to get back outside.

“We had a tremendously cold February, and we’ve had a pandemic that’s not let people do what they normally do,” Bulkley said. “If you multiply those things together, people are stir crazy.”

He also praised Eckhardt and her staff for coming up with this event, adding it will help showcase what the city has to offer.

“There are just more things to do in Columbus and places to do it,” Bulkley said.

Eckhardt said following a trying 2020, she hopes folks can use this event as a way to get back to enjoying our community.

“This is something fun to do safely outside,” she said. “You can be healthy. You can have a great time and you can do it with your neighbors and your community. You can do something that we’ve been missing since the COVID pandemic.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

