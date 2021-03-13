Parks and Rec’s upcoming event geared to help residents exercise in April

After a year in which it’s been difficult holding outdoor events, the City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department had to be creative when coming up with one.

Starting April 1, the Parks and Rec Department will hold its first virtual fitness event, "30 Miles Your Way."

It will allow residents to set a goal of exercising, which includes walking, biking or swimming a distance of 30, 60 or 90 miles for the month of April. Those who complete their goal will earn a T-shirt.

Registration begins March 22 and costs $12 to participate.

Columbus Parks and Rec Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said this event will coincide with a month where the weather warms up and participants can use that time to see various areas that this town has to offer.

“People can get outdoors,” she said. “We have so many wonderful trails between the City of Columbus trails and the Loup Power trails throughout our community. It’s just a great way to start utilizing those. And it’s just a great way to showcase them as well.”

But before locals can take part in "30 Miles Your Way," they have to follow a few instructions.