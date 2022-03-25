Parkway Plaza holding Beer and Bagel Relay

The Parkway Plaza will host a family-friendly relay to raise funds for the Columbus Area United Way's Imagination Library.

The Beer and Bagel Rely will be held on May 7, beginning at 9 a.m. at Lake Ester. Participants are asked to arrive at the Parkway Plaza, 4471 41st Ave., by no later than 8:30 a.m. to sign in.

The event was brought here by Parkway Plaza’s marketing director Matt Lindberg as a way of raising funds for the program. While there are other beer and bagel runs across the country, Lindberg said he wanted this one to be a family-friendly event that anyone can participate in.

“I just wanted to provide the community a way to get out and about, have some fun. We have these great trails around the Parkway and a local bagel shop right here in the building,” Lindberg said.

The “beer” aspect will be altered to “beverage” for the sake of kids or those who do not want to or cannot drink beer, and bagels will be provided by Big Apple Bagels. Beer will be an option for those of age. The run is also a relay or a fun run as opposed to the usual race format for these kind of events, with some small challenges at the end to add some complexity. Team registration costs $40 until April 1 then increase to $50 until registration ends April 22.

“What I really want to stress is that this is for people of all ages. You don’t have to be a runner to compete. If you’re looking to set your personal record, that’s something you can track but that’s not what this is about,” Lindberg said.

The Imagination Library, started by Dolly Parton, is a program where children are mailed books from whatever age they join up to 4-years-old, as a way to encourage early literacy. Lindberg signed his daughter up through the Columbus variant, which is funded by the Columbus Area United Way.

Hope Freshour, executive director of the United Way, said they are happy to have an Imagination Library program at their facility and are excited for the event.

“This is not a race that you sign up for to get your personal record. It is a race you sign up for to be part of the community, enjoy a fun morning, and in doing so you are giving back,” Freshour said.

Freshour also says she personally is excited to be a part of this event because of the family-friendly nature of it.

“I would encourage everyone sign up with a friend, a spouse, a co-worker, or a family member and join us for a fun and eventful run,” Freshour said.

Lindberg said this is also a fun way to get Parkway Plaza involved in the community and give Columbus families an activity they can participate in together.

“It’s a great way to get out, hopefully enjoy some good weather, have a bagel and a beverage, and help out a good organization,” Lindberg said.

Jared Barton is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

