Partnership leads to unique 4-H club in Platte County

The kids competed in the home environment, photography and food categories, Goedeken noted.

“We worked (with) them pretty much the whole month of June to get to this point,” Goedeken said. “…I loved going over and working with the youth at YFFC and the adults that serve those youth are amazing. I really enjoyed working with all of them.”

The YFFC Explorers have been especially beneficial to the youth, Loseke said.

“It's been a great experience, not just for us as YFFC but for all the students. We have a lot of kids who are not farm kids,” Loseke said. “Almost everybody who is in our 4-H group has never done 4-H before, so this is a first time experience for a lot of kids.”

She added that many of the kids don’t have the chance to take part in 4-H due to busy schedules in their family life.

“It's been really neat because we have a lot of kids whose parents wouldn't have the time to invest in 4-H projects,” Loseke said. “…We were able to really get a lot of kids involved, whose families' lives wouldn't give them that opportunity.”

According to Goedeken, previous exposure to farms and agriculture is not needed for 4-H.