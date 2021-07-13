Partnership leads to unique 4-H club in Platte County

Youth living inside city limits had the chance to experience the Platte County Fair differently this year – through the Youth and Families for Christ’s new 4-H club.
YFFC Executive Director Katie Loseke said the Columbus nonprofit – which aims to bring positive physical, intellectual, emotional, social and spiritual change in local kids – started the YFFC Explorers in May.
The organization holds daily activities each day of the week during the summer anyway, Loseke noted, so YFFC wanted to expand those efforts with 4-H.
“We do our classes one day a week; we do photography, we do Nerf gun wars, we do cooking classes,” Loseke said. “We called 4-H and just said, ‘hey, what can we do? Can we work with you guys, can our kids be a part of 4-H and this program, because we do this every week and it would be really fun for them to be able to compete and showcase their talents among other kids their age.’”
Platte County Extension Educator Jill Goedeken was all for the idea, Loseke added. Goedeken lent a hand helping YFFC kids, most of whom who have never participated in 4-H, in preparing their exhibits.
“We had over 40 kids participate in the different clubs that we offer for the 4-H club. I don't know exactly how many turned in projects but I know we had over 50 projects turned in,” Loseke said.
The kids competed in the home environment, photography and food categories, Goedeken noted.
“We worked (with) them pretty much the whole month of June to get to this point,” Goedeken said. “…I loved going over and working with the youth at YFFC and the adults that serve those youth are amazing. I really enjoyed working with all of them.”
The YFFC Explorers have been especially beneficial to the youth, Loseke said.
“It's been a great experience, not just for us as YFFC but for all the students. We have a lot of kids who are not farm kids,” Loseke said. “Almost everybody who is in our 4-H group has never done 4-H before, so this is a first time experience for a lot of kids.”
She added that many of the kids don’t have the chance to take part in 4-H due to busy schedules in their family life.
“It's been really neat because we have a lot of kids whose parents wouldn't have the time to invest in 4-H projects,” Loseke said. “…We were able to really get a lot of kids involved, whose families' lives wouldn't give them that opportunity.”
According to Goedeken, previous exposure to farms and agriculture is not needed for 4-H.
“The good thing about 4-H is that anyone who lives anywhere can do 4-H, so you don't actually have to live on a farm,” Goedeken said, noting that she was surprised YFFC and the extension didn’t come together sooner.
“When I think about doing this new partnership, I think about how cool it is that we can take two youth organizations with similar goals and really create new opportunities for youth that they wouldn't have had otherwise.”
Overall, the YFFC kids had a good time with the new 4-H group, Loseke said.
“You can see they're excited, they're having fun; that's what's really cool - is you can see them be so excited when something worked out,” Loseke said. “We also got to see the disappointment when things didn't work out exactly the way that we wanted them to, but it was definitely a learning experience for everybody.”
