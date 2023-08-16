The Nebraska Passport program runs from May 1 through Sept. 30, spanning across 56 communities at 70 different locations. In that time, it draws thousands of tourists to those communities. Columbus is no exception.

Columbus' stop, Terrace Books at 2507 11th St. saw around 2,400 new faces come through their doors thanks to the passports. While not all of them came in to get books, Owner Dee Howerter said, the program definitely brought a lot of people to town.

"It has since slowed down. It hasn't affected sales a whole lot but I've met a lot of great people. A lot of people who stop want to know where to go eat or the next place to stop," Howerter said.

She tells them what's good in town and gives them information on places to stay, eat and have fun while they're in the area, in hopes they decide to stick aroudn a bit and patronize other businesses and maybe return in the future.

"We've shared a lot of Columbus Visitors Guides with people who have come in, so I'm hoping that trickled down with people being interested in what's in the community," Howerter said.

In just shy of a year, Terrace joined the program when Howerter applied just for the sake of applying. She suspected it would be a few years before she actually made it on the list and was shocked when it actually happened. Participants visit the 70 locations, get a stamp on their passport at each and when they have been to all of them, submit their passport for a prize.

Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Theresa Grape said that bringing people into the community and having a more natural segue to showing all the things Columbus has to offer is a great benefit to area businesses and attractions.

"It offers an opportunity for people who don't live in our community to visit other areas. If they stop at Terrace, they're more likely to engage in other activities, dine at restaurants, other things in Downtown Columbus, have a chance to play golf," Grape said.

The sheer number of people, Grape added, has an impact no matter what they do, even if they just fill up their gas tank.

"I think that's a huge economic impact when you add 2,400 people. Even if they each spend five dollars at a gas station or at the local coffee shop, it adds up quickly and has a huge economic impact on our community," Grape said.

Howerter said the same, adding that some of the passport visitors asked for recommendations for dinner or a place to have fun. Some buy puzzles and mugs and such to commemorate visiting a passport stop, she added. The passport program, she added, was really an advertisement to the Columbus area that Terrace was in town.

"I think what's going to affect our business in the future is the number of Columbus residents who didn't know we were here before because we don't advertise much," Howerter said.

Grape said that the places the passport tourists visit while here will stick with them and they will hopefully see that Columbus is more than it seems at the surface level.

"I think it tells people we are up and coming. I think a lot of people have this idea we're just industrial. We have a lot of quaint little shops in Platte County, in Platte Center, Lindsay," Grape said. "We have unique things to bring to the table and stopping here opens the door to more customers to see what we have to offer here."