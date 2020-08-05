Passport Program supports Columbus downtown businesses

The promotional event is open to visitors and locals and it runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 16.

The Oasis bar and grill, 1264 27th Ave. in Columbus, is one of the businesses participating in the passport program. Oasis Manager Darla Moser said she hopes the Passport Program will help make up a little of the business lost without Columbus Days.

“During Columbus Days downtown was always busy. We’ve only been open for Columbus Days down here, so last year was very, very good for us. So we’re hoping the passport will bring people downtown,” Moser said.

She said people have already visited the Oasis with passport cards.

“We’ve had, since it started, probably about 10 people come in with cards and we marked them off. We’ve been giving out cards and I know those people have been going around,” Moser said.

Sandie Fisher is in charge of membership and community development for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and has been involved in organizing Columbus Days for several years. Fisher said the Columbus Days Board of Directors decided to cancel Columbus Days last month.

“We had to postpone Columbus Days because of COVID. Unfortunately, we had to scale back all the events,” Fisher said.