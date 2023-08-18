For Dr. Nikunjkmar Patel, interventional cardiology isn't just a field of study. It's a way for him to help people, which is what drew him to medicine in the first place.

"I always wanted to do something that would allow me to help other people, make a difference in other people's lives. For me, my whole objective in my medical career was if I can save one person's life I've achieved my mission," Patel said.

Patel was born in India, but his mother was there temporarily from East Africa, where his grandfather started out in the early 1900s. Similar to a lot of American stories of families coming to the U.S. to start a career and a life, his grandfather did the same, just on a different continent.

Patel went to school in Africa until he got to the age where he could pursue higher education. As East Africa was part of the British Commonwealth, England was the best place to pursue an education within that scope, so he went to college for medicine.

"Initially I couldn't make up my mind what specialty I wanted to practice in, but back in England, they have this system where you do six months of senior house jobs in different specialties," Patel said. "You can rotate around to whatever specialty you want to work in. When you figure out what you want to do, you go and specialize in that."

Patel said he tried out a few fields like orthopedics, geriatric care, interventional cardiology (what he currently does) and oncology. He decided to go with intervention, which was quickly advancing at the time.

"Intervention was exploding when I went in. I was totally enamored with the technologies we could provide in heart care. That basically made me interested in pursuing it and I've never looked back," Patel said.

Interventional cardiology, Dr. Mark Howerter, chief medical officer at Columbus Community Hospital, said, is a field that works very quickly to resolve issues with the heart, like heart attacks, by doing scans of the patient and being able to administer quick solutions such as stents. Minutes and even seconds can count when it comes to heart problems, Howerter said, so it is a very involved field.

"We have a saying that 'time is muscle.' The longer a heart attack is allowed to proceed, the more muscle you lose," Howerter said. "Getting that interrupted, getting the flow restored as quickly as you can makes it more functional and keeps the patient from becoming what we call 'Cardiac crippled' where they have complications because the pump doesn't work well."

Patel likened interventional cardiology to a fast food chain when it comes to heart health care, because, with modern technology and the knowledge he and his colleagues have on the subject in recent years, procedures are fast and patients can be back out the door within days as opposed to weeks like in the past.

"Now with the advanced technology we have and stenting and all that we can use in an emergency situation, we can diffuse that situation within minutes, then the patient is basically back to normal within 24 hours," Patel said.

That, Patel said, is one of the biggest motivators for him, as he is able to not only help people, but help them quicker and better than was possible in the past. He likes the fact that interventional cardiology requires knowledge and application of that knowledge.

"It's a very happy medium between surgeons and medical doctors where you don't do procedures. You get to do procedures, you get to save lives and get to use all of your medical knowledge in taking care of patients," Patel said. "Cardiology involves knowledge and understanding and application of all fields of medicine you study as a student in becoming a doctor and I found that very attractive."

With the cardiology clinic being so new, Patel said, he has the unique opportunity to be part of its foundling stages and work with a very open administration and a fairly blank slate to where he can do what he does best without having to step around a system others built. The patient will have the consistency of seeing the same doctor in various stages of treatment and they won't have to leave the community to receive care, Patel added.

He will be joining Dr. Sabu George in this area full time, where he can do what he has wanted to do from the beginning: help people.

"I just love the specialty I've chosen. I love working in it and I love Columbus, I'd say I'm addicted to it and I love working in the field I'm trained in and with that work it helps me to help other people which is the best part of it," Patel said.

Howerter said the hospital has wanted two full-timers in this area for a while to be able to provide more consistency between staff, as part-timers will change shifts and patients may work with several cardiologists at a time. That's not to mention Patel's passion for what he does and his good demeanor, Howerter said.

"The biggest highlight is he's a great physician with a great deal of experience, almost 30 years of cardiovascular intervention," Howerter said. "He brings that experience and he and Dr. George have wonderful bedside manner, so it's really a great thing to provide this service here."

Monica Garcia contributed to this story.