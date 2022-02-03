Pauley named Gerhold Teacher of the Year

Saint Isidore Catholic Church, full of students and parishioners, was filled with the sound of applause Wednesday morning.

At the front of the altar was the recipient of the praise, Joan Pauley. The music teacher was honored with the 24th annual William and Barbara Gerhold Family Teacher of the Year award during the all-school Mass on Feb. 2.

The William and Barbara Gerhold Family Teacher of the Year award is given to a Columbus Catholic Schools teacher each year. According to a press release on the award, it is made possible through funding from the William and Barbara Gerhold Family endowed fund. Along with supporting this annual award, the fund also provides an annual distribution of $3,500 to one of the four Columbus Catholic schools on a rotating basis and provides support for the departments of mathematics, science and English at Scotus.

“It’s hard every year because we have such outstanding staff and so we look at the qualities that they share, the instruction, their service, their leadership in faith and how they work with students,” St. Anthony’s Elementary School Principal Amy Sokol said. “She stands out. We have them every year – so we’ve had lots of people who stand out – but this year she’s very well deserving and has a great job all the years she’s been with us.”

Traditionally, it is awarded during Catholic Schools Week, which is being celebrated this week. As part of the award, Pauley received an apple trophy and $1,500 for her personal use.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Wayne State College, and has been a teacher for about 38 years. She started teaching in Iowa and then moved to and taught in Omaha before coming to Columbus. She is currently part time at St. Anthony’s Elementary School and St. Isidore Elementary School. She teaches kindergarten through fifth grade at both schools.

Having attended Catholic school herself, Pauley decided to spend her teaching career in Catholic schools.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere else,” she said.

She is a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, where she is active as an accompanist, Divine Mercy Chaplet Prayer Group Leader, Christians Encounter Christ Retreat Music Leader, St. Isidore Bazaar, St. Isidore Piano Committee and she is involved at St. Anthony’s with the Angels Choir for several years. Pauley has also been the assistant swim coach for the co-op team that includes Scotus and Columbus High School students.

“Joan has been a foundational part our school. Her faith, service and care for not even just students but the teachers and staff and families has been extraordinary,” Sokol said. “She is so deserving of this after 31 years of service. We’re lucky to have her here. …We’re very lucky to be able to have her as a teacher and share all the treasures that she shares.”

Pauley is very dedicated to both the St. Anthony’s and St. Isidore students. As she teaches she said she continues to try and find new things for the students to get involved in, new music and other activities where the children can engage in them later in life.

At St. Anthony’s, they have kids sing at Mass on the weekends and Fridays at St. Isidore. She hosts ukulele club at both schools and Prayer Buddies. Pauley also has a program for fourth graders which includes curriculum in and out of the classroom. A drawing for tickets to concerts through Friends of Music is another aspect of this program.

“Music ministry, to me, is really important that they share their gifts,” Pauley said, adding, “The kids motivate me.”

The Prayer Buddies program has a parishioner (usually one who goes to Mass daily) with a second grader. Because the students have a big year in terms of sacraments – Reconciliation and First Communion – these parishioners are asked to pray for the students. In turn, the students pray for the parishioners. She currently has 31 prayer buddies at St. Isidore and about 15 at St. Anthony’s.

“They pray for these kids while they receive their two sacraments this year. It’s a pretty big year for them so more prayers are helpful,” Pauley said.

Due to COVID, this program hasn’t been as active as it had been in the past, but a meet and greet may happen later this spring.

After her students have been through her class, Pauley said she hopes that they know God loves them, that she loves them and that their teachers are doing their part in getting them to heaven. And of course, the U.S. states in alphabetical order, she said with a laugh.

Seeing the students’ light bulbs click on is something Pauley enjoys. Seeing them perform is another highlight. She hopes that she can continuing seeing the need of students and addressing them

“(I’m) very humbled and honored and I couldn’t do it without my two principals and all the staff at both schools, the kids and their parents, for sure,” Pauley said.

