Paving the road to success: Platte County Highway Department sees improvement

Morale is up 500% within the Platte County Highway Department from where it was a few short years ago.
Those were Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell's words at a Feb. 2 meeting of the Platte County Board of Supervisors.
Cromwell told the Telegram a number of factors have contributed to the department's success. A focus on teamwork, opportunities for advancement and equipment upgrades are all important components.
Platte County District 5 Supervisor Bob Lloyd agreed.
"We've made some good steps here in the last few years," Lloyd said.
Things seemed to have started with a wage comparability study in 2017.
The study showed that Platte County was paying its highway department employees significantly less than similar-sized counties, trucking and heavy equipment businesses and the City of Columbus roads department.
Cromwell said the wage study showed the Board plainly that Platte County wasn't competitive and they were quickly amenable to increasing wages.
"Over the past three years we have made small steps that have increased our pay scale," Cromwell said.
The wages are important to keep Platte County competitive in an area with many jobs for people with the skills to operate heavy machinery and do construction work.
Raising wages has paid off. Since adjusting its pay scale, the county has been able to hire and retain more skilled workers.
"It's working out very well, I think," Lloyd said. "...We've hired some very good employees that have quite a bit of experience."
At a Feb. 2 meeting of the Platte County Board of Supervisors, Highway Superintendent Mark Mainelli said Platte County's work stands out from a crowd, in a good way.
Mainelli is part of Mainelli Wagner & Associates Inc. based out of Lincoln and works with multiple highway departments in Nebraska.
For many months, crews have been working on Emergency Watershed Protection (EWP) projects addressing the damage done by the 2019 flood.
"Those EWP jobs we did ... were some of the best in the state. And we did like 130 of them across the state. My guy who is in charge ... said, without question, the ones that Platte County guys did were ... the ones he didn't worry about at all," Mainelli said at the Feb. 2 meeting. "...He said the sites were clear, the traffic control was done well. They were courteous and got done in a timely manner."
The expertise of the increasingly skilled department has been put to good use in other ways, Cromwell said, as foreman and crew members are included in the decision-making process and problem-solving discussions.
It has also helped to communicate and formalize opportunities for upward mobility within the highway department, Cromwell said.
"We have annual evaluations and merit raises are given. We can also move an employee up a grade," Cromwell said. "...We've had new employees who started (at one level) and we looked at them in six months and said, 'No, you're doing (work at a higher level), therefore this is where you need to be.'"
Expectations are set and must be met, Cromwell said.
"Employees and foremen have a vested interest in the job they're performing and they are all held accountable for their job performance," Cromwell said.
Morale has also skyrocketed in the last few years, Cromwell said. The highway department employees take pride in their work.
"You not only want to have your employees appreciate the benefits, be paid a competitive wage, but you want them to have the best equipment to work with so they can do the best job," Cromwell said.
Upgrading the department's equipment has gone a long way.
"We've made it really clear that ... we'll get whatever they need to keep it clean, whether it be armor all or wipes. They were shining up the rims of their trucks," Mainelli said at the Feb. 2 Board meeting. "They are taking ownership... And our rigs look better on the road."
Cromwell was recently going over sick and paid leave days of the last several years and noticed that, aside from pandemic-related absences, those numbers have dropped considerably.
"That tells me they're getting up in the morning, they're feeling good, they want to come to work," Cromwell said at the Feb. 2 Board meeting. "You hear it in their voices and on the radio. They're helping each other."
All of those changes in the workplace are reflected in the quality of the county's roads.
"I've heard some great compliments of what the guys have done," Lloyd said.
The department itself has received fewer complaints, Cromwell told the Telegram.
There have even been a few calls specifically complimenting the highway department's work, Cromwell said.
One woman told Cromwell that she has been driving to work on Monastery Road for the last 30 years and has never seen it cleared of snow so quickly.
Of course, a large part of that is due to the equipment investments the county has made. For example, a recent purchase of a brine road treatment system has made it much easier to deal with wintery roads.
The 2019 flood necessitated certain acquisitions, like the excavator, but the county has continued to use those pieces of equipment.
Lloyd said highway department equipment investment is an area where the Board has improved.
"We've got them better equipment," Lloyd said. "It makes the job a lot easier."
All of those changes have fostered a growing sense of trust where the Board knows the highway department will do its job well.
"The workforce we have now, we're very, very proud of those men and the jobs they're doing," Lloyd said.
