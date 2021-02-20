Paving the road to success: Platte County Highway Department sees improvement

It has also helped to communicate and formalize opportunities for upward mobility within the highway department, Cromwell said.

"We have annual evaluations and merit raises are given. We can also move an employee up a grade," Cromwell said. "...We've had new employees who started (at one level) and we looked at them in six months and said, 'No, you're doing (work at a higher level), therefore this is where you need to be.'"

Expectations are set and must be met, Cromwell said.

"Employees and foremen have a vested interest in the job they're performing and they are all held accountable for their job performance," Cromwell said.

Morale has also skyrocketed in the last few years, Cromwell said. The highway department employees take pride in their work.

"You not only want to have your employees appreciate the benefits, be paid a competitive wage, but you want them to have the best equipment to work with so they can do the best job," Cromwell said.

Upgrading the department's equipment has gone a long way.