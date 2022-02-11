Paving way for future entrepreneurs

Nicole Saalfeld can trace her entrepreneurial spirit back to when she was 6, offering to polish her sisters’ nails in exchange for money.

Saalfeld’s entrepreneurship has grown into something much larger since then.

She’s now the co-owner of Fabulous Forever, owner of Cork and Barrel and a 13th Street Again member. She credited her father as he started “practically from the bottom” and now owns a multi-million dollar company.

“My dad always had an entrepreneurial spirit. He was always hardworking,” Saalfeld said. “I think it was a big part of it. As for me, I’ve always been a hard worker. I like to take charge and like to lead by example.”

Saalfeld said one reason why she has succeeded is because of the collaborative effort between her businesses and other downtown stores. She also wants to help other entrepreneurs thrive in the area.

She did this by welcoming in Proven Ventures – an Omaha-based venture capital fund - Wednesday to the Cork and Barrel, 1354 27th Ave., as part of a happy hour entrepreneurship event. Proven Ventures hosted the event along with the Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

The gathering featured staff from NCF, the chamber, the City of Columbus, Downtown Business Association, as well as business owners and community members.

Proven Ventures founders Erica Wassinger and Nathan Preheim used the time to meet with members of the community and help them identify various aspects of Columbus.

“We’re trying to help more men and women into the startup ecosystem,” said Preheim. “How do we get more startups across the state? I would say the state is threatened if men and women decide to not start out. They are the biggest sources of employers. We need people to take that first step.”

One of Proven Ventures’ initial plans was creating categories that would be filled in by the attendees. The list featured what makes Columbus unique, the city’s gathering locations, business leaders, innovators and what else Proven Ventures should know about the town.

Under the first item – what makes Columbus unique - the group noted Columbus is an industrial community that has a small-town, safe, friendly vibe. The attendees also said the city is also known to be collaborative, forward-thinking and reinvesting into the community as a few examples.

Saalfeld said she’s noticed and has been a part of that collaborative effort.

“I just love the team spirit,” she said. “There’s no competition. We all want everyone to win.”

Gathering spots included Glur’s Traven, Bo’s West Bar and Grill, Dusters, Frankfort Square and The Broken Mug.

When talking about business leaders, the group threw out a few names, but NCF Chief Operating Officer K.C. Belitz said there are about 60 individuals in the community who could be added to the list.

“We are more democratic than any other business community that I have ever seen,” said Belitz. “… In a lot of small towns, it’s like three (people). They make all of the decisions. That’s not how Columbus works.”

Innovators included 13th Street Again – a collection of business owners located on 13th Street - and kwElite Broker and Owner Renee Mueller, who also owns the Parkway Plaza building.

Starting a business does have risks, however, the support Columbus has supplied means beginning a local company isn’t as daunting compared to other communities, Wassinger said.

Saalfeld said though her business has gone through hardships, she never thought about quitting. Cork and Barrel suffered flood damage twice and her business went through a lockdown in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saalfeld said while being shocked that the flooding happened, her first mission when it occurred was to get the water out and the business open again as soon as possible.

When the lockdown occurred, some businesses were struggling to make a profit. That wasn't the case for Cork and Barrel as that time period gave Saalfeld some of her best business. Since she couldn’t return the liquor back to her suppliers, she offered to-go cups to customers. She said it somewhat backfired in the end as she had more orders than she had supplies.

Wassinger said she believes Columbus will continue to thrive as more individuals will start creating companies here.

“It’s very clear that this town has a super entrepreneurial spirit,” she said. “Where I think Columbus breaks out of the broader pack is not only do you have this DNA that’s very entrepreneurial, you have this DNA that is very collaborative too. I think it’s a competitive advantage.”

Saalfeld said she wanted to host Proven Ventures because she wants to encourage other residents to start businesses.

“I just thought this was a great opportunity to maybe host something like this,” she said. “People would feel more comfortable about coming and maybe get the answers that they needed on starting up their own business or get advice.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

