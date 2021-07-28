Pawnee Plunge shortens hours, closes Aug. 8

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The date of Plunge’s closure is typical, Eckhardt said, as it is in line with when the local schools are back in session.

“We have to do that because a lot of our lifeguards are students and involved in school activities,” Eckhardt said.

The site opened on May 31 after it was closed all of 2020 due to COVID-19. It was back to basics this year as residents and staff noted their enjoyment of having the water park open again.

“It’s great to have it back,” Eckhardt said. “Lots of people were excited about it. We were excited about it after having a year off. It was definitely something that needed to happen.”

Meanwhile, the Columbus Aquatics Center is closed as it is undergoing maintenance. It will reopen on Aug. 9.

Moore said this was scheduled maintenance as the City does once every summer. This was delayed as Cornhusker State Games were held there on July 17.

Moore said upkeep includes painting and renovating one of the locker rooms, as well as painting the outside of the building.