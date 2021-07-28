Pawnee Plunge shortens hours, closes Aug. 8

A staffing shortage has resulted in the Pawnee Plunge shortening its daily hours as summer winds down.
The City of Columbus announced recently that, starting this past Monday the water park is open from noon to 6 p.m. until it closes Aug. 8. The Plunge is typically open until 8 p.m.
City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said the shorter hours have come down to staffing as many of its workers are students who are preparing to go back to school.
“It was a hard decision to come by,” Eckhardt said. “But it was one that we had to make because we wanted to make sure that we’re being safe.”
Public Property Director Doug Moore said even though the Plunge was a popular attraction, staffing was an ongoing issue.
“We’ve been short-staffed all year,” he said. “It’s a struggle to get people back … to work at the Plunge. We missed a year. People found other places to work.”
Eckhardt said the City floated out various time changes, thinking about either opening the Plunge earlier or later in the day.
But, in the end, the staff decided to keep the water park’s normal start hour and shortening the closing time, she added. This was done as it was deemed feasible for children's parents’ work schedules.
The date of Plunge’s closure is typical, Eckhardt said, as it is in line with when the local schools are back in session.
“We have to do that because a lot of our lifeguards are students and involved in school activities,” Eckhardt said.
The site opened on May 31 after it was closed all of 2020 due to COVID-19. It was back to basics this year as residents and staff noted their enjoyment of having the water park open again.
“It’s great to have it back,” Eckhardt said. “Lots of people were excited about it. We were excited about it after having a year off. It was definitely something that needed to happen.”
Meanwhile, the Columbus Aquatics Center is closed as it is undergoing maintenance. It will reopen on Aug. 9.
Moore said this was scheduled maintenance as the City does once every summer. This was delayed as Cornhusker State Games were held there on July 17.
Moore said upkeep includes painting and renovating one of the locker rooms, as well as painting the outside of the building.
Following the Aquatics Center maintenance, the Pawnee Plunge will have its due with repairs. This will occur after the Columbus Area United Way duck race and Flowrider competition on Aug. 13 at the water park.