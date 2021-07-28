 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pawnee Plunge shortens hours, closes Aug. 8
0 Comments
alert top story

Pawnee Plunge shortens hours, closes Aug. 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
pool

Visitors to the Pawnee Plunge in Columbus on June 1 enjoy the water. The Plunge closes for the summer on Aug. 8. 

A staffing shortage has resulted in the Pawnee Plunge shortening its daily hours as summer winds down.

The City of Columbus announced recently that, starting this past Monday the water park is open from noon to 6 p.m. until it closes Aug. 8. The Plunge is typically open until 8 p.m.

City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said the shorter hours have come down to staffing as many of its workers are students who are preparing to go back to school.

“It was a hard decision to come by,” Eckhardt said. “But it was one that we had to make because we wanted to make sure that we’re being safe.”

Betsy Eckhardt

Eckhardt

Public Property Director Doug Moore said even though the Plunge was a popular attraction, staffing was an ongoing issue.

“We’ve been short-staffed all year,” he said. “It’s a struggle to get people back … to work at the Plunge. We missed a year. People found other places to work.”

Eckhardt said the City floated out various time changes, thinking about either opening the Plunge earlier or later in the day.

But, in the end, the staff decided to keep the water park’s normal start hour and shortening the closing time, she added. This was done as it was deemed feasible for children's parents’ work schedules.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Get a digital subscription!

Get a digital subscription here: https://columbustelegram.com/members/join/#tracking-source

The date of Plunge’s closure is typical, Eckhardt said, as it is in line with when the local schools are back in session.

“We have to do that because a lot of our lifeguards are students and involved in school activities,” Eckhardt said.

The site opened on May 31 after it was closed all of 2020 due to COVID-19. It was back to basics this year as residents and staff noted their enjoyment of having the water park open again.

“It’s great to have it back,” Eckhardt said. “Lots of people were excited about it. We were excited about it after having a year off. It was definitely something that needed to happen.”

moore

Moore

Meanwhile, the Columbus Aquatics Center is closed as it is undergoing maintenance. It will reopen on Aug. 9.

Moore said this was scheduled maintenance as the City does once every summer. This was delayed as Cornhusker State Games were held there on July 17.

Moore said upkeep includes painting and renovating one of the locker rooms, as well as painting the outside of the building.

Following the Aquatics Center maintenance, the Pawnee Plunge will have its due with repairs. This will occur after the Columbus Area United Way duck race and Flowrider competition on Aug. 13 at the water park.

plunge

An aerial view of the Pawnee Plunge. Starting this past Monday, the water park's new hours are noon to 6 p.m.

Moore said once water is drained from the Plunge, a new water heater and filters will be installed. The water park will also undergo its typical maintenance as staff will check that the water pumps are operational and ready to go next year, he added.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials: FedEx shooter not motivated by race

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Court sentencings
Local

Court sentencings

Danielle L. William, 29, of Columbus, was sentenced to a 36 month term of probation on July 16 in Platte County District Court. William was co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News