Pawnee Plunged for the season: Water park closed by city council

Studies show that COVID-19 has little ability to live in chlorinated water, but that wasn't the first concern.

"But then you've got all the toys, all the slides, all the lockers. Anything that's going to be touched has to be disinfected all the time," Council President Charlie Bahr said. "We'd have to keep track of when you came in and when you left so we know who was in contact if you came down with (the virus). It was just going to be a nightmare."

If open, all of that would have taken place likely with fewer people allowed in the park, yet more staff needed for constant cleaning. Economics wasn't the first priority. The Pawnee Plunge doesn't make the city any money. But when considered with all of the other factors, the potential for financial loss was troubling.

"When you look at the big picture, certainly the economics and the hassle factor are part of it. But the bottom line is, are you going to tell people they can come there and swim and recreate and be safe?" 4th Ward Council Member John Lohr said. "I didn't see us being able to do that."

Lohr compared it to a Petri dish situation.