Paws and Claws holding microchip clinic

An upcoming clinic at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus is set to both benefit the animal shelter and pet owners.

From 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, people can bring their cats and/or dogs to Paws and Claws, 2124 13th St., to get microchipped. In microchipping, a chip the size of a large grain of rice is placed under the skin of an animal. The procedure is quick and easy and helps in the event if a pet gets lost.

The majority of animal shelters and veterinary clinics – from small towns to large cities – have microchip scanners so if a stray animal is brought into the facility, the pet can be scanned for a chip. If one is located, the identifying numbers can be traced back to the contact information registered with the chip.

Microchipped is an invaluable tool, according to Deb Potter, executive director of the Platte Valley Humane Society, which does business as Paws and Claws.

“Say your cat hitches a ride from David City to Columbus, we can still track that because so many people have scanners now available,” Potter said, noting she’s seen posts on social media of pets being found states away from their owners.

At Saturday’s clinic, the cost for microchipping is $25. That price will be lowered to $15 if a pet owner brings in supplies the shelter needs, including bleach, kitten food and adult cat food, dish soap and laundry soap and kitten milk/formula.

“It's a win-win for everyone and we encourage people to come out,” Potter said. “For whatever reason if they can't make it Saturday, still consider doing it, calling and setting up an appointment with the staff.”

Paws and Claws Manager Cheri Vetick said quite a few stray animals come to the shelter that are not microchipped, especially cats.

“If they were, it would help us get them back to the owners,” Vetick said.

Also, both Potter and Vetick noted, pets can also been stolen.

“The main thing is if an animal is lost or stolen they can go into facilities and can be scanned and get back to their owner,” Vetick said.

Paws and Claws staff will register the microchip immediately.

“We'll do all the registering, everything else for them right away. So it all be taken care of that day,” Vetick added.

According to Potter, previously the animal shelter would do the microchip and send the paperwork home with people to fill out themselves.

“We found that even though the people had good intentions, and we gave them the stuff to take it home and do it themselves, it didn't get done,” Potter said. “We started a couple years ago to just do it ourselves. We have the people fill out the sheet, and then we do it directly, then we have peace of mind that we know it's done.”

Vetick said there is no limit as to how many cats and/or dogs can be microchipped at the clinic. Dogs should be on leashes and cats should be placed in carriers.

“It's going to help us by encouraging people to bring in some donated supplies that we're much in need of. The big benefit is we're making it affordable,” Potter said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

