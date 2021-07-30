Paws and Claws increasing fees amid rising medical costs

Cat fees will increase by $10, so that the deposit amounts for both cats and dogs are the same – $50.

The Platte Valley Humane Society does business as Paws and Claws, and the majority of its animals are strays never reclaimed or pets surrendered from their owners. Animals who end up in the shelter receive basic medical care and are altered so they cannot reproduce.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The idea is we want to keep them moving, and we want to try to get them home as fast as we can,” Potter said.

Those wanting to adopt a dog must complete an application, which includes references and veterinarian checks. The vet checks help staff ensure that the animal goes to a home that will provide standard care.

Paws and Claws Manager Cheri Vetick said she asks that an applicant lists all veterinarians used, as sometimes people will use more than one.

“Sometimes when you list only one vet and you’ve used another vet or two other vets, we would like to at least call and talk to them as well because maybe the vet you have listed, you may not have taken (your current) animal to that vet,” Vetick said.

“We don’t have a problem with that, it just might be easier to you that if you do have different vets, you list those names as well.”