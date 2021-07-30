Paws and Claws increasing fees amid rising medical costs

Those adopting a new furry family member at the Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus can expect to pay a little more in fees due to increasing medical costs.
According to Paws and Claws Executive Director Deb Potter, the adoption fee for adult dogs is increasing from $150 to $200. Adult dogs are altered, fully vaccinated, microchipped and given standard screenings, such as for heartworms.
Puppies that are younger than 6 months will now cost $200, but that includes a $50 deposit the adoptee will get back once the puppy is spayed or neutered.
“The vets around here will not spay or neuter a puppy until they're 6-months-old,” said Potter, noting the shelter can’t adopt out any animal that is not spayed or neutered. “Even though in our heads we know an 8- or 9-month-old dog is still considered a puppy, we're only calling our puppies the ones that are unaltered, that can't be spayed or neutered.”
Adoption fees for elderly and/or special needs dogs are $75, but whether a dog meets that criteria will be left to the discretion of staff, Potter added.
“We're going to just base that per individual dog,” Potter said. “… A Great Dane, for example, could be elderly at 6 or 7 and a Chihuahua won't be elderly until maybe it's 12 or 13. So, that's just going to be based on the condition and our (estimation) of the age and physical condition of the animals.”
Cat fees will increase by $10, so that the deposit amounts for both cats and dogs are the same – $50.
The Platte Valley Humane Society does business as Paws and Claws, and the majority of its animals are strays never reclaimed or pets surrendered from their owners. Animals who end up in the shelter receive basic medical care and are altered so they cannot reproduce.
“The idea is we want to keep them moving, and we want to try to get them home as fast as we can,” Potter said.
Those wanting to adopt a dog must complete an application, which includes references and veterinarian checks. The vet checks help staff ensure that the animal goes to a home that will provide standard care.
Paws and Claws Manager Cheri Vetick said she asks that an applicant lists all veterinarians used, as sometimes people will use more than one.
“Sometimes when you list only one vet and you’ve used another vet or two other vets, we would like to at least call and talk to them as well because maybe the vet you have listed, you may not have taken (your current) animal to that vet,” Vetick said.
“We don’t have a problem with that, it just might be easier to you that if you do have different vets, you list those names as well.”
Potter said that the cost of medical care supplies and veterinarian services has been increasing -- especially in the past few years -- making it necessary for them to raise their fees too.
“Even though we order our medical supplies wholesale, all of the prices of that have risen,” Potter added. “All the vets here in town work with us and give us discounts that type of thing, but they as well have had to increase some things and so, in turn, that affects us as well.”
Those who apply for an animal or have a pending application before this Sunday can expect to pay the old fees.
“Anyone that has a submitted (an) application (or has) a pending application prior that's been submitted prior to Aug. 1, we will honor the old prices. If any applications that come in for any animals …. (on) Aug. 1 or after then, will be getting the new prices,” Potter said.
Potter noted that Paws and Claws’ fees are still significantly less than if someone were to get a free animal and pay for the vet care – spay/neuter, heartworm testing, rabies and parvovirus vaccines, etc. – themselves. It's been about 10 years, give or take, since the shelter has increased its fees. The new fees are also comparable to other animal shelters and rescues in Northeast Nebraska, she added.
“Now with our increase, there's maybe one or two places that will be a little bit less than us, but even with our increase, the majority of (other) places, their fees are still higher than ours,” Potter said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.