Paws and Claws overrun with cats

Once an animal is brought to Paws and Claws by animal control, they are first placed in the animal control room to decompress. Once the cat is calmed down and staff feel like the animal can be moved safely, the feline is transferred to a second room where it will stay until being examined.

“These are kitties who are waiting for a vet to come in to be able to exam them,” Potter said. “Once they are moved over here, they are given some vaccinations and then our vet will do a thorough check up on them. We will decide if they are old enough to get spayed or neutered.”

When cats are spayed/neutered, they are moved into the adoption room. Small kittens and their moms, as well as laid-back cats, are placed in the Paws and Claws front lobby right where visitors can see them.

Of course, that doesn’t include the two full isolation rooms that hold animals that are being treated for a medical condition or are currently placed in foster care.