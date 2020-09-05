Paws and Claws sees successful auction

The Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus normally holds its biggest fundraiser of the year -- Paws for Celebration -- in late September. But, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter is unable to put on the event.
Luckily, Paws and Claws raised some money through an online auction held by the Animal Rescue Auction Facebook group from Aug. 26-30.
The group was created in 2014 by Mary Noonan, who runs the auction approximately once a month for different animal shelters. Members post pictures of items they want to donate and then others have the opportunity to bid on those items for four days.
Deb Potter, director of Paws and Claws, said fundraising hasn't been easy recently.
"Normally we would also be doing events out in the public," she said. "In the past years, we’ve done grilling events and adoption events where we take animals out in the public... It’s affected us being able to be out in the public like we normally would to promote the organization."
Paws and Claws decided to push the online auction to make up for lost funds, and that choice paid off. The adoption center contacted local businesses that normally partake in the Paws for Celebration to see if they'd be willing to donate, and the community stepped up.
Paws and Claws has been a part of the online auction before but had its best one yet in August.
"We really, really pushed it hard this year," Potter said. "In the past, we tried to promote it, but we really (promoted it) on our Facebook page... Because we had a lot of great items donated, this auction was the best one we’ve had in any years we’ve done it. It was good PR because we had a lot of new people that are liking our Facebook page."
The online auction even reached people from other states.
Noonan said she has regular members from West Virginia, Massachusetts and Florida that donate items in many of her auctions.
"You get people that just support great rescues and shelters no matter where they’re located in the country," Potter said. "Those people have stepped up and donated an item here or there. We made the most money we’ve ever made and we had more people donating and more people bidding than have ever bid. We really, really appreciate that."
Noonan started the group after a similar auction group was full. She wanted to get another auction going, so she created the Animal Rescue Auction Facebook group.
It has been active since 2014, and she said she is happy to just make a difference, whether shelters are going through a hard time or not.
“We’ve been doing this since 2014, so for me we just do it," Noonan said. "The people know what they’re doing. Paws and Claws had gift cards on their auctions that have been donated from different places and some of them, maybe it was like a $25 gift card went for $45.
"These people in their heads are saying, 'I know its value, but this is a donation. We’re helping.' Their auction went really well because of it."
Paws and Claws is hoping to hold some of its regularly planned fundraisers later this year but is unsure if that will be possible.
Potter said if anyone has any creative ideas of a fundraiser that Paws and Claws could do without crowds to contact the adoption center at pawsandclawsne@hotmail.com.
Peter Huguenin is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at PHuguenin@columbustelegram.com
