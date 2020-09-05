Paws and Claws sees successful auction

"We really, really pushed it hard this year," Potter said. "In the past, we tried to promote it, but we really (promoted it) on our Facebook page... Because we had a lot of great items donated, this auction was the best one we’ve had in any years we’ve done it. It was good PR because we had a lot of new people that are liking our Facebook page."

The online auction even reached people from other states.

Noonan said she has regular members from West Virginia, Massachusetts and Florida that donate items in many of her auctions.

"You get people that just support great rescues and shelters no matter where they’re located in the country," Potter said. "Those people have stepped up and donated an item here or there. We made the most money we’ve ever made and we had more people donating and more people bidding than have ever bid. We really, really appreciate that."

Noonan started the group after a similar auction group was full. She wanted to get another auction going, so she created the Animal Rescue Auction Facebook group.

It has been active since 2014, and she said she is happy to just make a difference, whether shelters are going through a hard time or not.