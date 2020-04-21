Paws and Claws still doing adoptions

Currently, doors are locked at Paws and Claws, and visitors are only allowed to drop off donations or complete an adoption.

Christa Jones, manager of Paws and Claws, added that staff have been making meet and greet videos so that potential adopters can see the cats and dogs available and get a feel for the animals’ personalities. Those who do find a furry friend can complete an application online.

Adoption paperwork is prepared ahead of time with adopters providing their own pens and clipboards to limit contact with employees.

Jones added that they had been receiving several visitors from Omaha and Lincoln, which they are now discouraging to limit visits from out of the immediate area.

COVID-19 has had a perk on the shelter; employees have had more time to socialize with the animals and give the dogs some run time.

Paws and Claws employs one full-time employee and the others are part-timers. One employee has had to take care of family as school is closed due to COVID-19, but co-workers are pitching in during this time of need.

Jones has only been in her position for four weeks.

“It’s been an interesting way to become adjusted to a new role,” Jones said.