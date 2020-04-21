Paws and Claws still doing adoptions

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paws and Claws Adoption Center, 2124 13th St., is continuing to take care of homeless animals and adopt out those who are ready for their forever homes.
“It’s really changed how we operate,” said Deb Potter, executive director of the animal shelter, of the virus.
The organization is limiting the number of volunteers who can come into the building to give animals some love. The board of directors also has a plan in place for the future care of the animals in case the shelter would not be allowed to operate.
“As a board, we decided to get serious about how we move our animals,” Potter said.
The ultimate goal is getting as many dogs and cats adopted and into foster homes to limit how many are actually in the building. One way the organization achieved this was a campaign in which those who donated large bags of dog food were allowed to adopt a dog. Paws and Claws has also been accepting foster applications for animals in the event that the shelter would be closed and the animals would need to be moved quickly.
“If we had to get them out ASAP, we’d have the foster homes set up,” Potter noted.
As of Friday afternoon, there was one dog and 16 cats at the shelter; the dog was adopted over the weekend.
Currently, doors are locked at Paws and Claws, and visitors are only allowed to drop off donations or complete an adoption.
Christa Jones, manager of Paws and Claws, added that staff have been making meet and greet videos so that potential adopters can see the cats and dogs available and get a feel for the animals’ personalities. Those who do find a furry friend can complete an application online.
Adoption paperwork is prepared ahead of time with adopters providing their own pens and clipboards to limit contact with employees.
Jones added that they had been receiving several visitors from Omaha and Lincoln, which they are now discouraging to limit visits from out of the immediate area.
COVID-19 has had a perk on the shelter; employees have had more time to socialize with the animals and give the dogs some run time.
Paws and Claws employs one full-time employee and the others are part-timers. One employee has had to take care of family as school is closed due to COVID-19, but co-workers are pitching in during this time of need.
Jones has only been in her position for four weeks.
“It’s been an interesting way to become adjusted to a new role,” Jones said.
The days can vary as sometimes staff can only receive a couple of calls while other days, like last Friday, had several people stopping by the shelter to drop off donations.
Jones said they take each day as it comes and evaluate and decide what will be best for the staff and animals.
To keep staff safe, Jones is usually the only employee to interact with visitors and potential adopters, unless there is an influx of business.
Unfortunately, several fundraisers – including the Columbus Big Give and an adoption day – have been canceled thanks to the virus. The shelter’s main fundraiser in July is still planned.
“We’re hoping that will be able to continue,” Potter said.
Paws and Claws is the former Platte County Humane Society which had been taken under different ownership from the City of Columbus 12 years ago.
The shelter is still in need of donations, including cat litter and dog food and cleaning supplies such as paper towels and bleach.
“We are always accepting donations,” Jones said.
“We still have animals that need to be adopted. We’re still doing adoptions but we’re trying to make it as safe as possible.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
