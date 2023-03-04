The Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center is holding a large fundraiser in the coming weeks and is asking the community to hold fundraising challenges leading up to the event.

Jordan’s Way, a charity that hosts special activities at animal shelters throughout the United States, will be returning to Columbus on March 23.

Kris Rotonda started the effort after the passing of his best friend, a shelter dog named Jordan. To honor Jordan’s memory and help raise money for local animal shelters, Rotonda and his team embark annually on a national tour in all 50 states. They visit local shelters and help raise money through Facebook Live feeds.

Rotonda was last at Paws and Claws in 2021 and will be returning on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the shelter, 2124 13th St.

The event will be a non-stop flurry of activity, livestreamed on social media, filled with games and challenges to build excitement and encourage people to donate.

Activities, which involve employees, volunteers and other supporters, include pies in the face, a dunk tank and ice bucket challenges, Rotonda noted there will be new challenges, such as tortilla slaps.

There are also competitions involving the shelter animals, such as a wiener mania in which, when a goal of monetary donations is met, all of the dogs can have a hot dog.

“We do challenges which is (where) we'll cover the entire adoption fees for all the dogs in the shelter if we get a certain amount of money,” Rotonda said, adding another one is raising the amount it costs to feed shelter dogs for one year.

This year, Jordan’s Way is hitting more than 300 shelters across the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii. Earlier this week, the team visited 20 shelters in Utah, Colorado and Kansas. They are taking a two-and-a-half-week break before heading to Nebraska and North and South Dakota.

Paws and Claws Manager Cheri Vetick said the goal is to raise $20,000 this time around.

“When Kris comes and does this for us, he really highlights our adoption center, he highlights the animals that we have up for adoption,” Vetick said. “It's a fun time, there's just a lot of things going on.”

Being a nonprofit organization, Paws and Claws relies heavily on donations of all kinds, whether it’s monetary gifts, food, supplies or volunteers, Vetick said.

“All of this takes money and effort on everyone's part,” she added.

Vetick said they are challenging community members to raise money through their own competitions at work or between businesses or schools. Donation jars can also be set up at businesses.

“We're really trying to reach out to, not only the ones that give to us a lot all the time, maybe (reach more) people,” she added. “It doesn't have to be a lot of money. It can be anything that you choose to give because we always welcome whatever the amount is.”

A donation page, available on Facebook, has been set up and can be found at bit.ly/3lYxvGG. Facebook takes care of the donation processing so there won’t be fees for that service.

Rotonda noted this should be a good event for the local animal shelter. With it being the second time Paws and Claws is having the fundraiser, shelter staff will know what to expect this year, he added.

“This year, we have a lot more people coming out,” Rotonda said. “With a lot of the shelters I come to, the second year they usually either double what we did the year before or even triple it.”

Jordan’s Way, Rotonda added, encourages shelters to use their 501(c)3 status to offer community service hours to local high school and college students, in hopes of getting more people involved.

“The more people that come to the fundraiser, the more they have the potential to raise,” Rotonda said. “The social media fundraiser, if you bring high school and college kids out there, they know how to work their phones better than any of us.”

Animal shelters around the country are often underfunded, he said, and they can see high turnover rates in terms of staffing.

“People don't realize the selfless work they do, and it's not something that pays six figures,” Rotonda said. “They need all the support they can get, whether it's tangible donations, regular donations, volunteers, fosters…”

Vetick added the public always comes through when Paws and Claws is in need of supplies or monetary donations for an animal’s medical procedure, so they are trying to reach out for this big fundraiser.

“This is a community-based building and we want to be part of the community,” Vetick said. “We want you to take pride in us here and know that we do offer good homes (for animals) to people that want to come in and adopt. It is a place that you should be proud of and that you hopefully would recommend it to other people as well.”