Paying homage to our elders

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Residents at Brookestone Acres in Columbus got a trip down memory lane Monday afternoon as the Palmers rode horses outside of the facility.

To follow social distancing standards, residents watched the Palmers ride the horses outside of their windows.

"The residents really enjoyed it," said Nicki Woznick, administrator of Brookestone. "One of our residents said it brought back memories of when he used to work with horses."

She added that several other residents had fond memories of horses, which the day's activities brought back to them.

"It brought a light to their eyes," Woznick said.

Residents were in for another surprise Wednesday as their family members and first responders participated in a parade.

The seniors stayed inside the building while their loved ones, along with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Fire Department, made their way around the building to wave and bring joy. The residents, with help from staff members, created signs that were placed around the facility’s parking lot to welcome parade participants.

Several of the vehicles blasted music, displayed handwritten signs and even dressed up to help bring a smile to residents’ faces.