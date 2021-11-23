Paying it forward: Bryant receives holiday surprise

It appears that someone in the Columbus community is spreading generosity this holiday season, in the form of an anonymous 100-dollar bill.

Al Bryant, a York native who lives in Columbus, had been doing some shopping for the upcoming holiday at Super Saver in Columbus on Nov. 19 when he saw something out of the ordinary – someone had placed an envelope under the windshield wiper of his pickup truck.

At first Al said he wondered why someone put that on his truck but he was in a hurry to get home, so he tossed the envelope onto his vehicle’s console. His wife, Vickie, was taking one of their dogs to the veterinarian and he needed to get back so he could watch their other dog.

“I just hurried up and threw it in there and hightailed it home,” Al said.

Once home Al opened the envelope, which had a note that reads, in part, “Merry Christmas!! This is for someone in need. Someone who needs a little extra to get by this holiday season.”

Al said after reading the note, he expected a smaller dollar bill such as a $10 or $20 – but it ended up being $100.

“It was a total surprise when I (saw) the $100 bill,” Al added. “Somebody in the community's very generous … and does want somebody else to be able to have a good holiday.”

Vickie noted her surprise as well.

“I thought, 'Oh, it's probably fake,’” Vickie said, chuckling.

The note goes on to read that the money is intended for an individual who really needs it.

“If you are not that someone…if you have been blessed with good health, have a job, can put food on your plate, can buy gifts for your family, or is not in dire need, then please pass this along to another individual so that (it) may find its purpose,” the note states. “Pay it forward and God bless!!!”

Al, who is retired from Belmont, said he’s on a fixed income but wanted to donate it to those who need it more than he does. Al told The Columbus Telegram last week that he was planning on giving it to a local nonprofit.

“Personally, I don't know anybody that could use it so that's why I thought of an organization,” he added.

Vickie said on Monday that Al dropped the money off at the Platte County Food Pantry that very morning.

“I'm going to put another $10 there to pay a little bit more forward. I definitely can't match the $100 but I thought, you know, add 10%,” Al said. “…like I said, it's going to help somebody.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.